'Vincenzo': Song Joon Ki, Jeon Yeo Been And Others Unveil Their Characters | Watch

Vincenzo is an upcoming South Korean television series. Vincenzo casts Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Kim Yeo Jin, 2PM’s Taecyeon and more. It will be streaming on Netflix and is scheduled to release on February 20, 2021. In the new video released by TVN, the leading actors of the show take turns to personally introduce their characters to the viewers leaving them excited for the show. Read ahead to know more about Song Joong Ki's new drama.

Vincenzo's character introduction

The video starts with Song Joong Ki introducing his character Vincenzo Cassano. He says that Vincenzo is a character that is devilish, cold-blooded, and icy. It is impossible to know what he is thinking or feeling on the inside. After only living in Italy for all his life, he came to Korea and met unexpected people. He said that it is a story about Vincenzo slowly opening his heart to others, bit by bit.

On the other hand, Jeon Yeo Been described her character, Hong Cha Young, as sharp-tongued, with a fierce competitive streak. She said that her character is someone who cares more about what is advantageous for her versus what isn’t. If she finds something for her benefit, she will race towards it without hesitation.

Kim Yeo Jin introduced her character as lawyer Choi Myung Hee, who is a former prosecutor. She said that Choi is willing to resort to any means necessary to win, and she is someone who would put everything on the line for the sake of victory. At times, she could become extremely vicious and cruel too.

Lastly, Kwak Dong Yeon described his character by saying that Jang Han Seo is the president of one of the most prominent companies in South Korea. There are a lot of hidden secrets and stories related to the character. He hoped that fans could learn about them by watching the drama.

The clip continued with the actors being questioned about their poster shoot to which all of them stated that they enjoyed the process a lot and went to talk about it further. The video concluded with the cast urging their fans to tune into the premiere of Vincenzo. Have a look at the video below.

(Source: Soompi)

