'Vincenzo' To 'Jirisan', Korean Dramas Worth Binge-watching Apart From 'Squid Game'

From Vincenzo to Jirisan, here are other Korean dramas that hooked the audience from its first episode apart from Squid Game that you need to watch.

'Hospital Playlist' tells the story of five top-notch doctors, played by Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do, and their strong bond over the years. 

Starring Jang Ki‑yong and Hyeri, 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho', follows the story of a 999-year-old Gumiho meeting a girl who swallows his fox bead, which would turn him into his human form. 

Starring Song Joong‑ki and Jeon Yeo‑been, 'Vincezo' revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer joining hands with a witty and sassy lawyer to bring justice to the latter's fathers death.

'True Beauty', starring Hwang In‑youp, Cha Eun‑woo and Moon Ga‑young, follows the latter covering up her 'ugly' face with makeup and getting embroiled in a love triangle with two good looking boys. 

Starring Jun Ji-hyun, 'Jirisan' tells the story of a group of rangers exploring the mysterious regions of Mount Jiri in an attempt to rescue some climbers and trekkers. 

Gong Yoo's latest adventure offering 'The Silent Sea' revolves around a group of astronauts attempting to retrieve a sample from an abandoned research facility.

'Hometown cha-cha cha' is a romantic comedy starring Kim Seon‑ho and Shin Min‑a, tells the story of a big-city dentist moving into a small town and crossing paths with an annoying jack-of-all-trades local.

'Hellbound' starring Yoo Ah‑in, Kim Hyun‑joo among others, revolves around angels of death appearing on Earth to condemn sinful humans to hell giving rise to a religious group.

Tags: Vincenzo, K-dramas, Squid Game
