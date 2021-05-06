Vincenzo's Song Joong Ki To Feature In PSY's New Song Along With Heize

On May 6, 2021, PSY took to his official Instagram handle and made an announcement that Vincenzo's Song Joong Ki will be featuring in Heize's upcoming music video. PSY also shared a picture featuring himself, Heize, and Song Joong Ki and expressed his gratitude to the actor for agreeing to star in PSY's new song. He dropped a long note in Korean as well as in the English language.

PSY's statement read, "Heize is a respectable artist who has been single-handedly writing songs for her entire album long before joining us here at P-NATION". He continued, "In looking for ways to support her as she prepares for her first album as a P NATION artist, I wanted to help with her music video". "Upon listening to her title track on repeat, I thought of one actor who would be perfect for the role", he said. "While I knew him personally, we didn’t know each other well enough for me to ask him this favor. Nevertheless, he graciously agreed, saying he’s been a fan of Heize’s music. Thank you Vincenzo!!", he concluded.

As soon as the news was up on the internet, many Song Joong Ki and Heize's fans rushed to drop positive comments and several of them expressed their excitement. Heize commented, "앨범 끝내고 오빠 살 쫌 찌워야겠다... 못 보겠다 야윈 모습.. (After the album, my brother should gain weight... I can't see it)". She further added, "감사합니다 대표님... (Thank you, CEO...)" with a red heart. A fan commented, "Thank you P Nation for always supporting its artists... P Nation is the best" with a heart, while another one wrote, "OMG this is amazing. Pnation is the best" with several clapping hands emoticons.

Meanwhile, PSY is domestically known for his humorous videos and stage performances, and globally for his hit single, Gangnam Style. The list of popular PSY's songs includes I Luv It, Right Now, Gentleman, Napal Baji, Love, Its Art, Champion, Daddy, New Face, among others. Furthermore, Song Joong Ki recently wrapped up his hit action K-drama, Vincenzo. Song Joong Ki's Instagram is filled with BTS snaps from the hit drama. The 20-episode K-drama aired on tvN and Netflix in February 2021. Vincenzo finale episode was aired on May 2, 2021.

The plot of Vincenzo revolves around an Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano, who returns to South Korea after being betrayed by the mafia organization he was working for. As he is adopted by the Italian mafia Don Fabio, at a young age, Italy becomes his new home and he goes on to become a lawyer and consigliere to Don. Don also renames him Vincenzo and after his death, as Paolo tries to kill Vincenzo, the former escapes to South Korea as he was aware that Don had gold stacked in his native country.

However, after his return, he realises that building the gold was stored in is under the illegal possession of the Babel group. Thus, the K-drama depicts the journey and efforts of a lawyer to retrieve the gold from Babel Group. In the finale episode, the main villains of the drama have a perfectly fitting end and Vincenzo returns as a mafia boss, who now owns an island.

