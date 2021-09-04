Virat Kohli, Bobby Deol Feature In 'Money Heist'? Fans Go Gaga Over Uncanny Resemblance

The first part of Money Heist season 5 premiered on Netflix on Friday and fans have been over the moon. The long wait for Money Heist fans finally came to an end and they headed to binge the series on the weekend. Interestingly, Indian fans have flooded social media with memes after they claim to have spotted Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol in the first episode of the all-new season.

Virat Kohli & Bobby Deol spotted in 'Money Heist'?

The fans of the show from India took to social media after the premiere of the latest season of Money Heist on Netflix. Some ardent fans mentioned that they spotted Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol in the very first episode of the show and posted proof of the same on Twitter. The fans believed they saw the Indian cricketer and Bollywood actor as police officials in the show tried to catch Marseille.

Money Heist fans were at the edge of their seats as Marseille escaped in a military helicopter in the best way possible in episode one. After he disappeared, some officials began to interrogate the farmers on whose farm Marseille landed the helicopter. One of the officials questioning them reminded fans of Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol.

Some Twitter users wondered if the person they saw was Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol. Fans accompanied a picture of the individual they suspected was one of the two celebrities and wrote, “Money Heist mei ye Bobby Deol tha ya Virat Kohli?” (Was it Bobby Deol or Virat Kohli in Money Heist?) Another fan believed the individual was Bobby Deol and mentioned that he had ‘come a long way’. Others said the actor got his ‘much-needed break’.

Read tweets here

Money Heist mei ye Bobby Deol tha ya Virat Kohli? pic.twitter.com/JrYA2RySjT — RJ (@RJcasm) September 4, 2021

From robbing a gold from train to helping government to arrest professor , lord Bobby comes a long way #MoneyHeist #BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/hX6FROY0U2 — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank78) September 3, 2021

Finally Bobby Deol got the much needed break#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/VQS5BUiglc — Muzammil Hussain (@Bahrian_Nibba) September 3, 2021

Some individuals took to Twitter to explain that the actor was in fact Virat Kohli. A Twitter user wrote, “Virat Kohli was in Money heist and no one noticed?!”

Virat Kohli was in Money heist and no one noticed?! pic.twitter.com/ynRcXwgi5a — kayy (@cartikayyy) September 4, 2021

Other fans took an interesting approach to the situation and mentioned that the actor in Money Heist 5 looked like ‘If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child’. Some also called him ‘Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol's son.’

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb — Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021

Is he Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol's son?? pic.twitter.com/ukrDxElizy — CK 🇮🇳 (@CKsays_) September 4, 2021

(Image Credits: Unnamedgirl9, Netflix India-Twitter)