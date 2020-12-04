'Virgin River' Finale: Martin Henderson Shares Who He Thinks Might Be The Culprit

Virgin River cast member Martin Henderson recently commented about the Virgin River finale for Season 2 to TVLine. He added that he did have one cast member in mind who might have killed Jack in the finale. Read ahead to know more about the show and Virgin River Season 3 as well.

In the final episode of Season 2, fans saw Mel walk into the bar and see Jack, who is bleeding on the floor. Jack has been shot by someone. The question that remains in fans' minds now is - Who tired to kill Jack? Martin Henderson, the actor who plays the role of Jack, chimed in on his thoughts.

In his interview with TVLine, the actor opened about the finale episode by questioning- 'Who on Earth would have done that?' He then joked that he thought it could be Charmaine and added - 'It does pop into your mind!'. This was the actor's only comment on the topic. Now, fans are speculating many other characters and adding who they think could have done it.

Fans further added that Martin could be right as Charmine was Jack's crazy ex-girlfriend and the last thing she said to him was - “You’re making me look crazy — and I’m not!”. TVLine also took comments from Alexandra Breckenridge, the actor who plays Mel. She added that Charmine could be the culprit as 'she gets pregnant… by her ex-boyfriend… who she’s still in love with'. For now, none of the theories can be confirmed.

About the show

Virgin River is the new 'romantic drama' series on Netflix which is produced by Reel World Management, based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. The show premiered on the OTT platform on December 6, 2019. The cast is seen as follows:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan,

Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Vernon "Doc" Mullins

