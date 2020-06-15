'Virgin River' Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Details Of The Romantic Series

Netflix premiered the romantic drama Virgin River in 2019. It is based on Robyn Carr’s novel of the same name. This series is helmed by Sue Tenney. After its premiere, the series received acclaim for the cast performances, story, and direction. Recently, Netflix announced that Virgin River Season 2 would be releasing soon.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

The official release date of Virgin River season 2 is not announced yet. Fans have also been speculating that it may get delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situations. Reportedly, there are chances that Virgin River season 2 will release around late 2020 and if it will face a delay then in early 2021.

Not only has Virgin River been renewed but filming for the second season also started on September 9, and concluded on December 17, 2019. The author behind the series, Robyn Carr, spoke to an entertainment magazine and said that it's exciting for him to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. He added that he has been telling his readers to think of it as a brand new ‘Virgin River’ adventure with their favourite characters.

Virgin River Season 2 cast

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Colin Lawrence as John Middleton

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe

David Cubitt as Calvin

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan

Ian Tracey as Jimmy

Lynda Boyd as Lilly

About Virgin River

The series tells the story of Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe, who answers an advert to be a midwife in a remote California town, hoping it will be the perfect chance to escape painful memories she made in Los Angeles. Of course, she soon discovers it’s not that easy to leave the past behind and begins a journey to truly healing herself, all the while getting to know some of Virgin River’s big personalities.

There are fewer details for the story of the second season. As the series is inspired by Carr’s novel, the upcoming season will be inspired by the Harlequin book series. Reportedly, Benjamin Hollingsworth will be seen in season 2. The series is produced by Sea To Sky Productions ULC.

#VirginRiver has been renewed for a second season and the cast — not to mention Martin's dog — is very excited about it! pic.twitter.com/BI7ieZ4Kxd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 20, 2019

