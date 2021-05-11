Waiting For Dhanush's 'Karnan'? In The Meantime, Binge Watch These Other Movies By Him

Karnan is one of the most awaited Dhanush's movies. Karnan movie cast, in addition to Dhanush, stars the likes of Rajisha Vijayan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Yogi Babu, amongst others. If you're someone who has been waiting for the Karnan OTT release date, you can take a look at the following list of Dhanush's movies that you can watch before the movie is finally made available for viewing and streaming.

1) The Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir

The Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir tells the tale of Ajatashatru (Dhanush), an individual who swindles people for a living and manages to fly to Paris in search of his long-lost father. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with Marie (Erin Moriarty). The film, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Raanjhanaa

Dhanush stars as Kundan in this film. The movie sees him trying to forget about his childhood love, Zoya, after he finds out that she likes someone from her community. However, things change when he realises that she is lying about her fiance's religion. This film, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai is the saga of a proficient carrom player who sets foot in the world of crime and joins forces with local gangsters in order to settle their feuds. The main twist in the film comes in the form of his realization that the people he is working with have nefarious plans for his locality. However, he decides to take them down when they plan to wipe out his locality. The film, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Asuran

Dhanush portrays a farmer who goes on the run with his family as he is compelled to protect his son. The reason why the son must be protected in the film is that he took the life of a wealthy upper-caste landlord in a fit of vengeance. This film, which touches upon the themes of caste and settling scores, has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Maari

Dhanush portrays the character of the titular goon who extorts money from the people in his area and becomes the business partner of Sridevi against his will. The character of Sridevi then plans to make him believe that she's in love with him in order to extract the confession for a crime out of him. The film, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

6) Maari 2

The sequel to the 2015 film is different from its predecessor and tries to reflect the more current times. Maari 2 sees the lead character following the titular goon, who has moved higher up the hierarchy and became a gangster, who saved her sister from an unspeakable crime. Meanwhile, yet another character, Beeja, escapes from prison to seek revenge against Maari for murdering his brother. This film, which has a rating of 5.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

7) 3

This movie, which has been described as a "gut-wrenching whodunit" sees Ram (Dhanush) and Janani (Shruti Haasan) as high school sweethearts who eventually get married. However, the twist of the film is introduced with the sudden suicide of Ram, at which point the film becomes a thriller, with Janani trying to figure out the reason behind Ram's untimely passing. The film, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

8) Velaiyilla Pattathari

Dhanush stars as Raghuvaran, an educated yet unemployed engineer in this film. At first, he is portrayed as someone who is unwilling to accept jobs that are unrelated to his area of expertise. But, everything changes after his mother's tragic death, which somehow brings him a job as well as several life-related challenges. The film, which has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Voot.

9) Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (or VIP 2)

The sequel to the above film further's the story of Raghuvaran, who, at this point, is a civil engineer in the film. However, his life is upended by Vasundhara, a businesswoman, whose job offer gets declined by Raghuvaran. However, he takes matters into his own hands to teach her a lesson. The film, which has a rating of 5.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

10) Pattas

The Dhanush-frontlined Pattas is a saga of a young man who gets separated from his mother at an early age and shortly takes to petty thievery as the years go by. However, he soon realises his elaborate past and decides to learn an ancient form of martial arts to defeat an old foe. This film, which has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The same can also be viewed on other streamers, depending upon one's geographical location.

