Waiting For 'The Walking Dead' S11? Binge These Other Shows Of The Cast In The Meanwhile

The Walking Dead cast list includes the like of Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, and Norman Reedus, amongst others. The show essentially tells the story of a group of humans who are trying to survive in a world that has been ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. If you're someone who has been waiting to see The Walking Dead Season 11 plot unfold in front of your eyes on The Walking Dead Season 11 release date, the following list of shows that feature The Walking Dead cast members playing different characters may be of interest to you. Read on to know more.

1) Teachers

The Walking Dead cast member Andrew Lincoln can be seen playing the part of Simon Casey in this dramedy series. This series is about a bunch of juvenile academics who believe in living life to the fullest. The series, which has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube for a fee, depending upon one's geographical location.

2) Supernatural

Lauren Cohen, who plays the part of Maggie Greene in this supernatural series, has been seen as Bela Talbot in the series. The series sees the leading brotherly duo take out supernatural beings. The show, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Grey's Anatomy

Jeffrey Dean Morgan played Denny Duquette, Jr. in seasons two, three, and five of Grey's Anatomy, the hit medical drama series that is seventeen seasons in as of now. The show is front-lined by Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, and James Pickens Jr., amongst others. The show, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) A Million Little Things

The Walking Dead's Carl Grimes, aka Chandler Riggs, can be seen as PJ Nelson in this series. The show revolves around the lives of a group of carefree friends from Boston, which change dramatically when one of them shockingly passes. They soon realise the importance of cherishing their friendship. The show, which has an IMDb rating of 7.5, is available for streaming on Voot.

5) The Big Bang Theory

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun can be seen playing Sebastian, a former roommate to Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. He had appeared in some of the flashback episodes featuring the main cast members of the show. The series, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

6) Selena: The Series

Christian Serratos, who is seen playing the part of Rosita Espinosa in The Walking Dead, plays the titular part of Selena Quintanilla, a real-life musician who went on to become known as the Queen of Tejano music. The series essentially touches upon the tragic life of the musician. The series, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) The Punisher

John Bernthal plays the titular anti-hero in this Marvel Netflix series about revenge, crime, and corruption. The Punisher essentially tells the story of an avenging husband and father who begins to uncover deeper conspiracies while on a crusade of avenging the murder of his near and dear ones. The show, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.