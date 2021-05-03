Wallis Day Hints At New Kate Kane Aka 'Batwoman' Being "bloodthirsty" And Seeking Revenge

The American superhero series Batwoman has kept the audience on the edge of their seats ever since it premiered in 2019. After Ruby Rose's exit from the show, Wallis Day has been roped in to essay the titular role of Batwoman. The latest episodes of this show saw how Kate Kane aka the vigilante Batwoman revealed her dark side. She is bloodthirsty and wants to seek revenge.

Batwoman's Kate Kane's new avatar

According to a report by Tvline, Wallis Day revealed that her character, Batwoman, is going to go all out to seek revenge from her enemies. She further said that Batwoman never knew if she would get a chance to do this. Elaborating more, Day also said that now she has gotten the chance, Batwoman is going to let it go and do what needs to be done.

Batwoman's latest episodes

The latest episodes saw Batwoman's Kate Kane in a different light. She has been brainwashed into believing that she is Black Mask's daughter Circe. She ditches her old mask and dons a new one as well. Kate Kane also has no recollection of her past but her closeness to Alice is one of the ways she may realise that she is not supposed to be the villain. Kate's new avatar has a spine and will take down any and everyone who will stand in her way. In her conversation with Tvline, Wallis Day also revealed that Kate is facing a dilemma as she is beginning to realise the contradiction of her duty and her actions. Deep down, she knows that she is a hero but is made to do villainous activities because she thinks she is Circe.

Batwoman's cast and other details

Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne's cousin, decides to continue his legacy after he mysteriously goes missing. She wants to fight the bad that is deepening its roots in Gotham city. The second season of this show sees how Ryan Wilder is all set and ready to step into the shoes of Batwoman. Ryan has the full support of Luke Fox who believes in the motives of Batwoman and is ready to help her with everything he has. The cast of the show includes Javicia Leslie, Wallis Day, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, and Dougray Scott.

Image courtesy- @wallisday and @cwbatwoman Instagram