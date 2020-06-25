Walter White & Jesse Pinkman To Return For Better Call Saul's Final Season?

Ever since the start of Better Call Saul, fans have wondered whether iconic characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be making an appearance in the show. Better Call Saul will come to an end with its sixth season. The spin-off series of Breaking Bad managed to deliver something different than the original show by showcasing a much-grounded story with characters from the original Breaking Bad sprinkled across through the seasons. Now, the question remains whether Jesse and Walter will finally make an appearance in Better Call Saul in the final season.

Will Walter-Jesse feature in Better Call Saul?

The co-creator of Breaking Bad, Peter Gould, recently gave an interview to an entertainment portal in the USA and share that the makers of Better Call Saul do not have an obligation to include Jesse Pinkman and Walter White in the final season. The duo was seen for the final time on-screen in the El Camino film which was loved immensely by fans.

But on the other hand, Gould would also love to have Cranston and Paul back. The co-creator especially wishes for Bryan to directly an episode for Better Call Saul. In conclusion, Peter Gould stated that he would love to have Walter White and Jesse Pinkman back for the final season but did not reveal any concrete details about their appearance.

Co-creator Peter Gould also revealed that the pandemic has not affected the writing process for the final season of Better Call Saul. He revealed that series creator Vince Gilligan is back in the writers' room for the final season after being away from writing the series for a few seasons. Gould shared furthermore that they are almost nearly finishing off the writing of episode 4 for the final season and the creators have an idea for every doubt that fans have been asking about the same.

But on the flip side, the creators wish to avoid blatant fan service and include certain characters like Walter White and Jesse Pinkman only is there is a genuine need for the same in the script. The sixth and final season for Better Call Saul is expected to drop in 2021.

