Wanda Scarlet Witch New Outfit: Marvel Gives Wanda The Scarlet Witch Look She Deserves

WandaVision finale introduced fans to the new Wanda Scarlet Witch outfit inspired straight from the comic books. When Wanda is fighting Agatha, a crown of red energy appears around her head, and when Wanda combines all of her power she officially takes on the form of the Scarlet Witch, with the costume she saw in her Visions before. Read on to know more about Wanda Scarlet Witch outfit.

Wanda Scarlet Witch outfit

Ever since Wanda Maximoff's character was introduced, fans have been wondering when she would officially take on the role of the Scarlet Witch. Well, the fan's patience was rewarded in the WandaVision finale when Wanda defeated Agatha Harkness after an intense battle took over the mantle of the Scarlet Witch. She even donned the Scarlet Witch's new costume. How does the new costume compare to her costume in the comics? Let's take a look.

Scarlet Witch costume in comics

While Scarlet Witch's previous costumes in the films were all pretty good, but they weren't actual costumes. They were just reinforced and armoured clothes with a dash of red in them. She got her proper costume in the finale of the show which matches very well with her outfit in the comics. Scarlet Witch's costume in WandaVision is a homage to her look in the comics yet it retains elements that make it more realistic and practical. It appears she has modelled her costume based on the Vision of the Scarlet Witch she had when she first touched the Soul Stone.

There were also previous hints that this costume was going to be unleashed in the Halloween episode where she dressed up in a red costume and called it her 'Sokovian Fortune Teller' look. While the costume was campy and cartoonish looking, it's very similar to her look in the final episode. In the comics, Wanda's costume is highly sexualised and is very tight-fitting and revealing which would be very inappropriate to be shown on television or film. It must be noted that these costumes were made decades ago and times were different then. Still, Marvel has kept the best parts of her costume, like the crown, the cape and the hair and toned down the rest of the stuff to give Wanda a menacing powerful look.

