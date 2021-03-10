'WandaVision' Commercial Breaks Decoded: Here's What You Need To Know

WandaVision has brought back the characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the timeline that is set three weeks after the events occurred in Avengers: Endgame. While a lot is being said about the old MCU characters that have been brought back on screen in this series, many of the fans would be wondering about the brief commercial advertisements that are show in the episodes and what is the meaning behind them. However, it has been revealed that the said commercial breaks have important references in the form of clues that are linked to various elements in MCU.

WandaVision's advertisements decoded

MCU films are often known to drop hints and make subtle or direct references for their fans, the commercial breaks in WandaVision are possibly hints for Wanda herself, according to Collider. This theory suggests that various elements in the commercials contain some or the other hints for Wanda, as she and Vision both seem to be going through a typical sitcom, which even has a live audience. However, as the plot of the series unfolds, it is realised that something is quite wrong, and the reality may be entirely different.

Fans may have observed in the episodes that all the commercials feature the same man and woman, and this theory suggests that both of them may possibly be S.W.O.R.D. agents who are trying to give hints to Wanda. Each commercial is said to have a clue that is on some or the other form in the commercial. For example, the slogan of the Toast Mate 2000 is, “Forget the past, this is your future”; this slogan may be hinting to the fact that Vision was killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Whereas the slogan of another commercial says, “Strucker: He’ll make time for you”. That points to the character of Strucker, who is a Hydra operative.

WandaVision has a total of nine episodes. The production of this series had been earlier halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before eventually getting resumed and completed. The first two episodes of this series had premiered on January 15 this year and the last one was released on March 5.