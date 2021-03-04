WandaVision Director Opens Up On Series Finale; Dissects "Agatha All Along" Tune

WandaVision director Matt Shakman, ahead of the release of the upcoming series finale, has been divulging information in bits and pieces regarding the same of late. Quite recently, he reportedly said that the upcoming 9th and final episode of WandaVision is going to be "surprising and satisfying". In addition to discussing the WandaVision ending, the director even gave his own breakdown of the "Agatha All Along" song that debuted during the climax sequence of WandaVision Episode 7. Read on to know what he had to say.

Shakman on WandaVision finale and the "Agatha All Along" tune:

While talking about the upcoming WandaVision finale with the officials at Entertainment Weekly, Matt Shakman, who has directed episodes for shows like Game Of Thrones and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, amongst others, has described the ending to be "surprising yet satisfying" and he hopes that the viewers will perceive the same to be exactly that as well. Through the same, Shankman implied that the WandaVision ending is going to be a befitting conclusion to a story that has essentially been talking about grief and loss since the beginning. On the subject of the Agatha All Along tune, Shakman spoke about the kind of planning it took to put "Agatha All Along" together. While on topic, Shakman shared that the whole point of the song was to show that Kathryn Hann's Agatha Harkness was responsible for some of the anomalies that were beyond the control of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda maximoff in the genre-hopping series. In addition to the same, Shakman was also quoted communicating that through the "Agatha All Along" tune, the makers intended on revealing that every other anomaly in the "Hex" that was beyond Wanda's control had something to do with Hann's Agnes, who was always perceived as a distinctive character from the start.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as The Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. The show also marked the return of Quicksilver to the MCU after the superhero's demise in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, the character was not played by Godzilla actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson but Evan Peters, who was previously seen as the character in the X-Men movies produced and distributed by Fox prior to the famous merger.

One of the many potential WandaVision fan spoilers that exist on the internet is the fact that Matt Shakman's directorial venture may confirm the existence of a multiverse that has been talked and theorized about by the MCU characters in the past. Fans are also of the opinion that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will make a special appearance in the upcoming final episode of the series. However, the officials at Marvel haven't commented on the same yet.

Additional cast members of WandaVision include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat), and Fred Melamed. All of WandaVision's episodes are available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and/or Hulu, depending on one's geographic location. Episode Number 8, titled "Previously On" was released by the makers for viewing/streaming purposes through the aforementioned streaming platforms on February 26. The finale episode will be released on March 5, 2021.

