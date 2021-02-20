WandaVision Easter Eggs: 'Modern Family' Sitcom References & Other; Read Details

Marvel’s WandaVision episode 7 released on February 19 on the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. WandaVision’s journey has finally reached the 21st century with its latest Episode 7. Like every other episode of the MCU, the episode is ambitious in itself. Fans have been speculating a lot of theories after episode 7’s end. Modern Family’s reference has got the primary highlight. Let’s dive in and know more as the latest episode is positively full of WandaVision Easter eggs and pieces.

WandaVision's latest episode Easter Eggs

SitCom references

WandaVision's latest episode features television shows like The Office (available in the UK and the US), Parks and Recreation, and the popular, Modern Family. The episode draws inspiration and essence from Modern Family, probably because Wanda’s idea of ‘modern family’ is closely similar to the Westview rather than an office environment. In such scenes, The Office gets a shoutout in the beginning.

Nexus commercial

The magical area in Marvel comics, The Nexus of All Realities, is a gateway to other dimensions. Being a Nexus herself, Wanda’s altering powers make her capable of altering the future. This also allows her to change the paths leading to creation. At Agnes’ home, Tommy and Billy are seen watching Yo Gabba Gabba on the television, and one can see them singing Jumpy Jump. This might be hinting at The Hex being a Nexus jump point. Moreover, one additional connection to Nexus is where Tony finds Jarvis in the flick, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Billy and Tommy

The duo can be seen playing games on the Nintendo Wii console (Japanese publisher’s platform from 2006- 2012), reminding of Modern Family of 2009, where children of their age, love playing video games. Billy and Tommy’s Wiimotes are soon transformed into the GameCube controllers and Atari joystick controllers. Like any other episode, the duo continues to sport their comic book coloured clothes such as Tommy’s tracksuit.

Monica Rambeau’s uniform

Monica’s uniform, which is her spacesuit, is similar to what she wore in various superhero flicks such as Captain Marvel. It looks appropriate since it showcases her superheroic origin. The former also sticks to her signature ‘Superhero landing’ when she is seen confronting Wanda.

