WandaVision Episode 4 Release Date: Here Is What To Expect From Next Episode

One of Marvel and Disney Plus' most ambitious collaborations WandaVision has premiered three episodes so far. The show has a format similar to The Mandalorian with weekly releases as opposed to what OTT is actually famous for, binge-watching. The initial two episodes were completely released in black-and-white to honour the golden era of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The future episodes will be viewed in colour and are expected to put forth many Easter eggs, not just for the show's advancement but also for the Marvel Universe, with possible inclining towards Young Avengers. Here's everything you need to know about WandaVision episode 4.

Also Read - What's Coming To Disney Plus In January 2021? Here Are All The Shows And Movies

Also Read - MCU Phase 4 Villains & Heroes: Who Will Make A Comeback In Upcoming Marvel Films & Shows?

When does WandaVision episode 4 come out? WandaVision Episode 4 Release Date

WandaVision will come back with its 4th episode on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 1:30 pm IST. So far, WandaVision seems to have started off on a weird ground, where the viewers are introduced to the couple living the ideal suburban life with no recall of their former lives as Avengers. It seems like a show within a show, with many instances proving that it's likely controlled by Wanda and somehow also involves the intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Divison) with Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, and Darcy Lewis possibly working for the agency.

The latest episode saw the unusual arrival of Wanda and Vision's twins, Billy and Tommy. The third episode also lets the viewers get familiar with Geraldine's character, as she helps Wanda deliver the babies and also tries to remind Wanda of her past as an Avenger. Upon hearing this, Wanda pushes her out of the Westview, which is also the first time that the viewers get to see what's outside the pocket reality.

Now that the show has finally reached its mid-point, the storytelling of the show is supposedly going to change. So far, the show had taken the slow-burn storytelling route, something that wasn't quite appreciated by the fans since it didn't resemble Marvel storytelling at all. Lucky for fans, the show's lead actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed that the upcoming episode is going to be a major shift from the usual pace. While talking to Digital Spy, the actress revealed that the former episodes only built the real drama and tension as a constant tug and pull between the sitcom universe and the Marvel universe, which will majorly impact the storytelling of the future episodes. She said that many things will get revealed and understood in the upcoming episode due to the perspective swap.

The birth of the twins may hint at a connection with Mephisto, the possible antagonist of the show. SWORD's connection with the world is another aspect yet to be touched upon. Vision's existence in the universe is still not clarified, cropping up several burning questions and theories. The fourth episode might answer some, if not all, of the questions fans are conflicting with.

Also Read - 'WandaVision' Episode 3 Spoilers: What To Expect From The Upcoming Episode?

Also Read - WandaVision Episode 3 Easter Eggs - What Are The Makers Trying To Tell The Viewers?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.