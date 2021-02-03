'WandaVision' Fame Elizabeth Olsen Ensures Luke Skywalker Moment In The Series

WandaVision fame Elizabeth Olsen is excited for an upcoming appearance in the series. The series that first aired on January 15 on Disney+Hotstar, have already seen Paul Bettany as Vision and Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Apart from them, two other characters from the MCU, Randall Park's Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings' Dr. Darcy Lewis also made their appearance in the series. Now, Elizabeth hints that the new appearance is similar to Luke Skywalker's appearance in Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Read further to know more details.

Elizabeth Olsen teases the new appearance

The series has already released four episodes and fans have seen familiar faces in it. In an interview with TVline, Elizabeth gave a hint about new Marvel Cinematic Universe character who is set to make an appearance. Earlier, in December similar appearance shocked the fans when Luke Skywalker was revealed in Season 2 finale of Star Wars. Although, Olsen did not reveal the name or any specific details about the character. She said that she is very excited for the viewers to watch the character on screen.

Creator of the series Jac Schaeffer also kept the details wrapped and did not reveal any details. While talking to the publication, she asked the fans to sit back and wait for the surprise. With five more episodes to come, Jac promises that there's more to come and fans will be left shocked.

WandaVision

The show revolves around the story of Scarlet Witch and Vision which takes place after Avengers: Endgame. The miniseries is a continuity of the film franchise and features Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings. The series will have nine episodes, out of which four episodes have been released on Disney+.

Scarlet Witch/ Wanda Maximoff is a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that uses hypnosis and telekinesis. The character was first introduced in Captian America: The First Soldier. She appeared alongside her brother Quicksilver. The Witch has appeared in various movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). She will also appear in the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

