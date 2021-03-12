'Wandavision' Finale: Director Matt Shakman Opens Up About DELETED DEMON SCENE

WandaVision co-creator and director Matt Shakman has confirmed what several fans had been theorizing ever since they got a glimpse of Agatha Harkness' pet rabbit, Senor Scratchy. During a conversation with YouTuber Kevin Smith, who interviewed Shakman as a part of his FatMan Beyond video series, director Shakman revealed that Senor Scratchy was, in fact, a demonic entity hiding in the skin of a rabbit. In addition to the same, Shakman revealed that the entity, whose name wasn't revealed by Shakman, was supposed to attack the characters played by Evan Peters, Teyonah Parris, Julian Hilliard & Jett Klyne (Who played Ralph, Monica Rambeau, and Wanda's two children, Billy and Tommy respectively) during the WandaVision finale when the three made an attempt at securing the Darkhold. But, in order to keep the focus of the WandaVision finale on its two titular characters, the team had to do away with the sequence which, as per Shakman, had completed filming but was left out of the final cut during the final editing process.

(The following paragraph contains WandaVision spoilers. Proceed if you have seen the entire series already or if the possession of the knowledge of a spoiler does not deter you. All nine episodes of WandaVision are available for viewing on various streaming platforms across the globe.)

What happens in WandaVision end?

The final few moments of WandaVision sees Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff accepting her final form as the mythical Scarlett Witch. In an unexpected turn of events, Olsen's Scarlett Witch is seen locking Kathryn Hann's Agatha Harkness in the skin of the "nosy-neighbour" Agnes, the character that viewers see her as at the beginning of the series. Post that, Olsen bids adieu to her version of Vision and their two kids together who she gave birth to in the Hex, which is being torn apart by Olsen, signalling that she, in addition to accepting her final form, has also accepted the loss of her supposed one true love. However, it is believed that Wanda and Vision will meet again since the Hex Vision had restored the memories of his relatively more corporal counterpart, who exits the scene right after saying "I am Vision"

WandaVision Ending Explained:

The ending of the series, which features two end-credits scenes, is believed to have been put in place in order to set up upcoming Marvel Phase 4 projects, such as Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness. It is believed that the "old friend of Monica's mother" that the Skrull is seen referring to is Nick Fury, who has been in space ever since the conclusion of Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame. On the other hand, the sequence that sees the Scarlett Witch going through the pages of the Darkhold is believed to be the chapter that will prove instrumental in setting off the events of the next Doctor Strange outing. However, Marvel is yet to confirm, deny or comment on any of those theories. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.