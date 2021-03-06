'WandaVision' Finale Episode Unveils Evan Peters' Character Pietro's Real Identity

The season of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 shows WandaVision finally coming to its end as the ninth and final episode of the series aired on Friday. While WandaVision's finale has answered fans' questions, it also has a few shocking truth bombs. Interestingly, the WandaVision finale revealed the true identity of Evan Peters' character Pietro. (Disclaimer: the article contains spoilers from the finale episode of WandaVision).

WandaVision episode 9 highlights

The arrival of fake Pietro at the end of episode five left the audience and fans curious. While a section of fans was hoping that Peters' character was the same Quicksilver that he portrayed in the X-Men films, others were theorizing that he could be the comic book villains Mephisto or Nightmare. However, the episode revealed that this Pietro is the mysterious Ralph, who Agatha had been referring to as her husband all season long.

The explanation appeared early in the finale when fans learned that his full name is Ralph Bohner and he was keeping Monica in Agatha's attic with him. Fake Pietro and Monica were last seen at the end of episode seven when the former caught the latter trying to investigate Agatha's basement. Interestingly, Monica found a Westview bill from a nearby table and learnt that the home belonged to someone named Ralph Bohner, not Agatha. As the episode progressed further, Monica picked up another paper, which was a headshot of Peters' character with the name Ralph Bohner.

The finale episode was longer than its previous episodes. It witnessed Wanda battling two enemies. The episode further saw Vision fighting the new Vision, while Wanda succumbed to Agatha. By the end of the episode, we saw the final face-off between Agatha and Wanda. To save the town, Wanda utilised her full potential as Scarlett Witch. She later confronted her grief and forwent the delusional world she created.

Evan Peters on WandaVision

As mentioned above, fans had high expectations from the plot for the development of Evan Peters' character. The revelation of Evan's character in the episode also meant that Marvel Studios hasn't really introduced the X-Men into MCU.

