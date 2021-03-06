WandaVision Finale Explained: Everything Important That Happened In The Final Episode

A lot happened in the WandaVision finale episode. It was a satisfying ending to Wanda's story of growing from a tortured soul in pain from having lost every important person in her life to acceptance of her pain. It was the story of Wanda moving on from her past. There were a lot of things in the finale that needs elaboration. Here's WandaVision finale explained.

WandaVision Finale Ending Explained

Also Read: What Is 'Darkhold'? Why Was Wanda Reading It In 'WandaVision' Finale?

So what exactly happened in the WandaVision ending? The episode began from last week's cliffhanger where we saw Agatha that had taken Wanda's kids hostage. Wanda pleaded with Agatha to not hurt her children. Agatha throws away her children with her powers and starts to fight with Wanda. Wanda throws a car at Agatha and crashes her into a building. It is then that White Vision appears in front of Wanda.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Finale: Director Reveals There Will Be More Of Evan Peters' Quicksilver

Wanda mistakenly believes that it's her version of the Vision. He starts to crush her face and the Westview Vision tackles him away. That's when Agatha reappears. Agatha and Wanda engage in an intense battle in the sky. Meanwhile, SWORD agents appear inside Westview ready to attack but Wanda's kids and Monica neutralise the soldier's threats.

As Agatha and Wanda continue to battle, Agatha keeps on absorbing more and more of Wanda's powers. However, but the end of their fight, Wanda reveals that she placed power runes inside the Hex, thereby disabling Agatha to cast any spells. Then Wanda regains her powers from Agatha and reveals her true form, that of the Scarlet Witch. It's an epic transformation worthy of praise. In her Scarlet Witch form, she defeats Agatha with ease.

Meanwhile, the two Visions continue to fight. The Westview Vision asked the White Vision that could they resolve this conflict peacefully. White Vision tells Westview Vision that he's been programmed to eliminate Vision. The Westview Vision interjects saying that he's not the real Vision and that he only has remnants of the Soul Stone's energy. He then introduces the concept of the Ship of Theseus saying, that White Vision is the one who has the body and the memory of the original Vision. He touches White Vision's mind and unlocks his past memories. We see White Vision have a flashback of all his memories being unlocked. White Vision comes to realise he is the one true Vision.

Also Read: Nick Fury's & The Skrull Race's Partnership & WandaVision E9 Post-credits Scene Explained

There are also two post-credit scenes at the end of the episode, which effectively set up two future Marvel films. In the first one, a Skrull appears and tells Monica Rambeau that Captain Marvel has asked Monica to join her in her adventures in space. In the second one, we see Wanda astral projecting, reading the Darkhold. The scene ends with her hearing the voice of her kids, asking for her help. The first post-credit scene is the set up for Captain Marvel 2 whereas the second is the most likely setting up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for WandaVision Season 2, Marvel hasn't made any official announcements.

Also Read: Who Is The Sorcerer Supreme In 'WandaVision'? Is It Doctor Strange?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.