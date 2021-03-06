'WandaVision' Finale: Marvel Fans Disappointed After Watching The Action-packed Episode

The finale episode of Marvel’s WandaVision premiered on March 5, 2021. The season ends with unanswered questions and tantalizing post-credit scenes. Several fans were a little disappointed as most of them hoped for an important cameo appearance in the MCU. WandaVision finale begins with Wanda and Agatha discovering the extent of each other’s powers and capabilities. Agatha reveals how easily she was able to absorb Wanda’s magic, which was amplified by Strucker’s Mind Stone experiments before Avengers: Age of Ultron. That's also when Wanda realises that she was out of her depth while facing off against a witch with all of her magic knowledge. As several fans felt it was a satisfying end to Marvel’s first Phase 4 project, a few of them felt betrayed over a revelation made at the end.

Fans share WandaVision episode 9 review on social media

Also read: WandaVision Episode 9 Mid-credits And Post-credits Scenes Explained

WandaVision's powerful exploration of the character and the idea of personhood makes the series heart-touching. The level of care and precision shown between the characters has worked in the MCU series. However, it rarely touches on the ethical struggles that make the sci-fi genre sing. On IMDb, the finale episode has received a rating of 8.6 out of 10.

Fans took to their Twitter handle sharing their WandaVision finale review. They expressed their disappointment after watching the action-packed episode. The developments such as debunking Quicksilver’s involvement in the WandaVision episode 9 and not introducing the X-Men into the MCU yet has led to several reactions on the internet. A fan shared a snap from WandaVision finale episode and penned a caption in the dialogue format, where Marvel brings Evan Peters to play Pietro and viewers wondering if it is the multiverse. Marvel responds with a no, saying that he’s just an actor named Ralph Bohner. Another fan shared a clip from Barbie and captioned it as X-Men fans and Dr Strange fans both being ‘clowned’ in the finale.

#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale spoilers

-

-

-

-

marvel: brings evan peters (x men's peter) to play "pietro"

all of us: is it the multiverse?

marvel: no, he's just an actor named ralph bohner pic.twitter.com/2U9tgeYaHn — flynn finished wv (@diIfbarnes) March 5, 2021

// #wandavision spoiler

•

•

•

•

xmen fans and dr strange fans both being clowned in the finalepic.twitter.com/rYgDOpOQdy — shia || scott summers bf (real)♡ (@mlmsummers) March 5, 2021

Also read: 'WandaVision' Finale: Director Reveals There Will Be More Of Evan Peters' Quicksilver

A user shared a GIF and wrote 'So you’re telling me that they just casted Evan Peters to play a random person??? And not the X-Men Quicksilver???? Marvel fight me right now'. Another user made a collage picture from the screengrabs and captioned it ‘the way the maker got him with their theories’ thinking the X-Men, Dr Strange, Mephisto might have ‘made an appearance’. A user tweeted that she literally got so ‘excited’ for Peter being in WandaVision and that she is sad and not mad.

//Wandavision Spoilers#WandaVisionFinale

.

.

.

.

SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THAT THEY JUST CASTED EVAN PETERS TO PLAY A RANDOM PERSON??? AND NOT THE X MEN QUICKSILVER???? MARVEL FIGHT ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/ct7MeSo86a — ʎʞoodS ǝɥʇ ʇɐƆ (@CJ_the_spooky) March 5, 2021

#WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision #Pietro #AgnesTheNeighbor // spoilers...

THE WAY YALL REALLY GOT ME WITH YOUR THEORIES THINKING THE X MEN, DR STRANGE, MEPHISTO MIGHT’VE MADE AN APPEARANCE!!! pic.twitter.com/7wufZM6rob — luv • blm ♡ (@lovequart) March 5, 2021

cw // wandavision spoilers, wv, finale, episode 9



i get not caring ab no surprise reveals/cameos + saying its j fantheories, BUT EVAN PETERS?? WTF WERE WE SUPPOSED TO THINK EVEN THE DISNEY CAPTIONS SAID HE WAS X MEN PIETRO😟 whoever did this will not be seeing the pearly gates — fifi | wv spoilers (@baddiehyejooo) March 5, 2021

The #WandaVision legacy will be much greater than any unanswered questions people might have today.



The show was great, start to finish. An excellent showcase of #Wanda as a character and the amazing relationship between her and #Vision. pic.twitter.com/5EzXRW1xpO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 5, 2021

Also read: Nick Fury's & The Skrull Race's Partnership & WandaVision E9 Post-credits Scene Explained

cw // #WandaVision spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

WANDAVISION WRITERS IM SENDING YALL THE BILL FOR THERAPY #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/zMsrCF3o0J — ken (@wandaslizzie) March 5, 2021

cw // #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The producers of wandavision after we were all saying X men, magneto, Dr Strange, mephisto was going to show up 😭😭😭 #Mephisto #drstrange #XMen pic.twitter.com/IBcGd6INvt — Franky (@Frankyramirezz) March 5, 2021

wandavision spoilers



-



-



-



-



-

why is no one addressing the fact that pietro/peter/whatever is ralph???? like i thought we were gonna get the x men I FEEL ROBBED — janelle ⧗ (@janellelovesnat) March 5, 2021

The Marvel series did draw a connection with Caption Marvel 2 and the X-Men with its mid-credit scenes. It apparently hinted at a possible cameo of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the post-credits scene. Several die-hard fans who are waiting for the unanswered questions may have to wait until Wanda returns in the feature film which is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.

Image Source: WandaVision's Instagram

Also read: Who Is Ralph Bohner In 'WandaVision'? Did Marvel Troll Their Fans With A Fake Quicksilver

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.