WandaVision: How Does The Post-credit Scene Exactly Hint At Wanda's Growth? Read Here

WandaVision's head writer and showrunner, Jac Schaffer recently revealed how one of the post-credits scenes that was a part of the WandaVision ending hints at the growth of Wanda Maximoff, the character. Additionally, Schaffer even touched upon what does it mean for her future in the MCU. During a conversation with the officials at ScreenRant, Schaffer spoke about how the scene that saw Wanda reading the Darkhold shows that the character has also made peace with her past trauma. While on the topic, he even spoke about why does that scene mean that the character is different from the one that the viewers met at the beginning of WandaVision. Additionally, Schaffer also spoke about the importance of the text that has been dubbed as "The Book Of The Damned" in the series. Read on for more.

Jac Schaffer on what does WandaVision's post-credits scene means for Maximoff's future in the MCU:

While on the subject, Schaffer was quoted by the officials of the aforementioned portal saying something on the lines of the fact that through the end-credits scene, Schaffer and his team of WandaVision writers were trying to accomplish two goals. One of those was that they wanted to project that she had reached some semblance of acceptance and that she was able to be by herself comfortably. Additionally, as per Schaffer, one of the reasons why they wanted to show that Wanda is living in self-isolation is because they wanted to communicate that she's no longer going to take an entire town hostage in order to feel safe and protected. Schaffer went on to add that the existence of the Darkhold meant that she wanted to now learn more about her abilities. Her sense of curiosity was ignited by what she saw it can do during the Westview episode and what Kathryn Hann's Agatha Harkness had told her about the same. Schaffer additionally implied that Olsen's Scarlett Witch will be seen trying to rediscover herself and learn more about her abilities going forward.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision was the first MCU show that served as a spinoff for one of the lesser-developed MCU characters. The miniseries stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as J.A.R.V.I.S/Vision. Supporting WandaVision cast members are the likes of Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame, who was seen reprising the role of Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World for the same. Other actors that were seen on the show include the likes of Even Peters as Ralph Broner, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park of Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off The Boat fame as officer Jimmy Choo. All nine WandaVision episodes are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending upon one’s geographical location.

WandaVision trailer:

