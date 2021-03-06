WandaVision Jokes And Memes Take Over Twitter Post Finale; Check Out

On March 5, 2021, WandaVision aired its final episode on Disney+ Hotstar. After entertaining Marvel’s fans for over eight weeks now, the show has garnered a huge fanbase ever since it premiered on the online streaming site. The final episode shows Wanda and Agatha discovering their power’s extent. Agatha reveals that she could easily absorb Wanda’s magic, which was amplified by Strucker’s Mind Stone experiments before Avengers: Age of Ultron. Wanda then soon realises she ran out of her depth while facing off against a witch with all her powers.

WandaVision jokes surface on social media after finale

With the premiere of WandaVision finale, several unanswered questions and post-credit scenes lay ahead. As the final episode premiered yesterday, fans have taken to their Twitter handles to share how they felt after watching the WandaVision episode 9. Several netizens have created memes and penned funny captions after watching the episode.

A fan wrote that he is sending Marvel his medical bills for causing physical and mental pain this scene caused. Another one shared a picture of Vision and penned that it’s him because they’re making fans wait ‘a year’ for Doctor Strange 2. A netizen sharing a snap commented that it’s him after watching the finale of WandaVision and that he is totally fine, no need for therapy. Another one wrote, “You are my sadness and my hope, but mostly you are my love. Wanda and Vision’s relationship is just a perfect mix of beautiful and heartbreaking” with a red heart and loudly crying face emoticon.

Some of the best WandaVision memes

#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale i’m sending marvel my medical bills for causing physical and mental pain this scene caused pic.twitter.com/csrz26LXDt — ocean (@scarletoceannnn) March 5, 2021

me because they’re making us wait a YEAR for doctor strange 2.. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/4jMlro8IUk — daniela :) (@DanielaDamiani7) March 5, 2021

Me after watching the finale of #WandaVision I’m totally fine, no need for therapy #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/KQV064alab — Joe (@Joe_Mensho) March 5, 2021

#wandavision spoilers

so the whole the reason they cast evan peters instead of atj wasnt because he was fox qs from the multiverse, but because he literally wasn’t pietro he was a random westview guy pic.twitter.com/NgWxl3f8yo — zach (@civiiswar) March 5, 2021

One user wrote shared a meme and wrote that it's Vision and Vision discussing the Ship of Theseus. Another one tweeted that the past eight weeks WandaVision has been ‘an absolute joy’ to watch and ‘the highlight of his time spent in lockdown’. Another netizen wrote, 'This is not goodbye, see you soon' in the caption and shared snippets from the upcoming feature film. The third user commented Wanda can project her astral form while being up and making coffee while the sorcerer supreme himself can only do it while he is unconscious. She continued that that’s on being the most powerful avenger.

#wandavision #wandavisionfinale

spoilers

so wanda can project her astral form while being up and making coffee while the sorcerer supreme himself can only do it while he’s unconscious?? that’s on being the most powerful avenger pic.twitter.com/rgui4Wtl8R — rachel ⧗ TFATWS ERA (@wintersromanoff) March 5, 2021

"you are my sadness and my hope. but mostly you are my love."



wanda and vision's relationship is just a perfect mix of beautiful and heartbreaking. 😭❤#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/uuTFRk1kLr — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) March 5, 2021

WandaVision spoilers //

How could you hurt them like that marvel I swear if you don’t bring them back #WandaVisionFinale #wandavision pic.twitter.com/FIw0baGd23 — danii (@djarinskys) March 5, 2021

Vision and Vision discussing the Ship of Theseus #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/flKKJrjQu1 — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐬⁷ (@553BANGTAN) March 5, 2021

cw // #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale

the writers when they decided to use evan peters as a dong joke instead of connecting the mcu to the x-men universe pic.twitter.com/4Rs6b88bib — john cenas jorts • 💜 (@pAYOdriver) March 5, 2021

