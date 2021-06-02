'WandaVision': Know All About The Storyline That Makers Couldn't Adapt For The Hit Show

WandaVision's leading writer and executive producer, Jac Schaffer very recently revealed that they were going to touch upon the topic of Xenophobia in the hit series as well. As per Schaffer, Wanda would have been seen subjected to acts of discrimination due to her Sokovian background. During a conversation with the officials at Rolling Stone, the Schaffer pointed out that Xenophobia had been explored multiple times over in the comics, but that was rarely touched upon in the eponymous cinematic universe. Read on to know more.

When WandaVision almost explored Xenophobia:

During a conversation with the officials at Rolling Stone, Schaffer touched upon a couple in the comics that made the lives of Wanda, a Sokovian, and Vision, a humanoid created in a lab, especially hard. The original pitch for the series, as per Schaffer, included that the Xenophobia theme would have presented itself naturally as the couple was an unusual one. The same, as per Jac's quotes, was going to be explored in the second in the list of WandaVision episodes. Overall, the head-writer implied that the WandaVision story was going to be more dramatic at the start and the supporting WandaVision cast members would have eventually chased the titular couple out of their home. But, the makers chose to go the sitcom route which turned into a psychological thriller as the show inched towards its finale. The show, due to its unusual format, story and individual performances, went on to be nominated for several awards and even secured victories at certain Awards Shows.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision, which was the first in the list of MCU shows that are supposed to serve as spinoffs for the lesser-explored Marvel characters, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. Other actors that were seen on the show include the likes of Even Peters as Ralph Broner, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park of Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off The Boat fame as officer Jimmy Choo. All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending upon one’s geographical location.

WandaVision trailer:

