WandaVision Theories: Analysing Easter Eggs And How They Will Affect The Show

Like any other Marvel venture, WandaVision has also received a ton of theories in exchange for its weekly broadcast. Only two episodes have premiered so far but the fans have already started cramping Twitter with mysterious Wandavision fan theories and manifestations. Here are some WandaVision theories we think make the most sense.

WandaVision theories

Is WandaVision based on House of M?

From the many Twitter Wandavision fan theories that took off almost immediately after the show's premiere, one that was stood out to be the most intriguing was that Wanda is actually manipulating reality. As fans all know, Wanda has the power to manipulate reality. Owing to her history, it is very possible for Wanda to have created a reality where she and Vision are married happily. If this is indeed true, the show will unabashedly resemble the Marvel comic House of M, where Wanda attempts to recreate the universe post her mental breakdown after losing both her children. The only problem with this theory is that the comic includes the X Men and Avengers a great deal whereas the show has made no references on them yet.

SWORD

First, the Stark Industry toaster and then the Beekeeper and Helicopter with the SWORD sign, WandaVision raised many questions in its two episodes. For those who don't know, S.W.O.R.D (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division) is the sister agency of S.H.I.E.L.D. The mention of the agency in two instances had fans wondering whether Wanda and Vision are being experimented on by trapping them in the seemingly perfect reality. It is also possible that a S.W.O.R.D agent entered Wanda's reality as a beekeeper to fit the suburban theme.

Wanda's parents

Two commercials appear in the episodes of WandaVision. The first being for Stark Industries toaster and the other is for a Strücker watch. Both advertisements include a middle-aged man and woman taking over. One fan pointed out the possibility of them being her parents.

Are these Wanda's parents? The Stark Industries "toaster" has a blinking red light beeping like it's about to go off... Wanda was trapped with the Stark bomb that killed her parents for 2 days. The same people show up in the HYDRA commercial too. pic.twitter.com/P42DszD1Yi — Liv 🎨 ᱬ◊ (@livesque) January 15, 2021

This also backs the point of the reality being Wanda's dream universe stemming from her trauma of losing her parents.

WandaVision will pave the way for X-Men

If you're an avid fan of the live-action and its behind the scenes, you'll know that Disney recently acquired the rights to X-Men after acquiring Fox. Since Wanda has been a part of Age of Ultron with her brother Pietro before, it is possible that the introduction of this show may lead to an advancement in the plot of X Men. If the theory of S.W.O.R.D experimenting on Wanda and Vision is true, the possibility of X Men adding to the plot is high.

Fans are also speculating the chances of Mephisto being the villain. As of now, WandaVision hasn't introduced any villains except for Agatha Harkness. Though she may be a part of a bigger story, fans cannot dismiss the scene where Dottie makes a remark on the devil. "The devil's in the details," Dottie exclaims, to which Agnes replies, "that's not the only place he is" as she leans over to Wanda. This could very well be hinting towards Mephisto, one of Marvel's most powerful villains, known as the ruler of Hell.

