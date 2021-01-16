Wandavision's Elizabeth Olsen Speaks About Growing Up As Younger Sister Of Two Superstars

Wandavision's Elizabeth Olsen is the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen became television and film actresses as children and were the ones from the very well-known teenagers in the world. Recently, Elizabeth Olsen spoke about growing up as the younger sister of two global superstars. She admitted saying that her upbringing was not 'average.'

While speaking to the United Kingdom host, Lorraine Kelly talked about her experience as a younger sister to the superstars. Wandavision's Elizabeth Olsen said, "It's definitely not a lot of people's average childhood, but I don't know if any of us look back at our childhoods and think of any of them as average, I guess it was unique to me and my sisters' experience."

Wandavision's Elizabeth Olsen also appeared on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino. She said that she and her older brother grew up on sets. She said, "It was just normal. It was never weird," She added, "When my brother and I would get picked up from school, that was our after-school care. It was really hanging around on set, so every once in a while, they'd ask us, 'So, do you guys want to be in this one? We'll put gum in your hair.' To me, it was never acting. It was silly and fun."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have retired from acting and turned their attention to fashion. On the other hand, Elizabeth Olsen has emerged as a leading lady in Hollywood. She followed her sister's footsteps into acting and carved her path. She's a part of the Marvel universe, including Disney+'s new series WandaVision. While speaking of her role, she said, "We have these characters, they are these superheroes that are just trying to fit in the suburbs, but things aren't what they seem and it will be revealed in every episode.” Wandavision cast includes Paul Bettany, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park along with Elizabeth. Elizabeth Olsen's character will be as Wanda Maximoff in the television miniseries.

Elizabeth's upcoming project -

She also spoke about her upcoming project. She is about to start filming the Doctor Strange franchise in London. She said of her United Kingdom pad, "We love it here, we're so happy here, we love walking in the rain and bundling up. It's so nice to quarantine everywhere else, even if it's inside our home. Every opportunity I have to come here, I seize it. Even if I'm in Europe, I figure out how to swing to London. It's my home from home."

