Wandavision's Elizabeth Olsen Wanted To Change Her Name Because Of Nepotism

Elizabeth Olsen is currently basking in the love and praises she is receiving for her performance in WandaVision on Disney Plus Hotstar. But few people know that the actor who has gained millions of fans with her talent was once living in the shadows of her famous twin sisters. So when she wanted to become an established actor, she considered changing her name.

Wandavision's Elizabeth Olsen wanted to change her name

Elizabeth Olsen got candid with The Sun UK and talked about her journey to becoming an established actor. She told the media portal that for years she was living in the shadow of her Nineties child-star twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. The twins had gained popularity through several appearances in films, TV and merchandise in the late 90s, first appearing in Full House when they were less than a year old.

Elizabeth Olsen's sisters

Elizabeth talked to the media portal about how there were times when her sisters would always be spotted and she would be in the car with them, and that would really freak her out. Reportedly, Elizabeth further talked about the influence her sisters had on her. She revealed that her sisters’ fame helped her navigate how she wanted to approach her career.

Elizabeth revealed to the media portal that she always had this need to prove herself to everyone around her that she worked really hard. Moreover, Oslen revealed to the portal that she could not walk in a room without everyone already having an opinion. She further explained the thing about nepotism is the fear that she does not earn or deserve the work.

The media portal reported that Elizabeth told them that there was “even a part of me when I was a little girl that thought if I’m gonna be an actress I’m going to go by Elizabeth Chase, which is my middle name”. She further told the media portal that once she started working she was like, “‘I love my family, I like my name, I love my sisters. Why would I be so ashamed of that?’ It’s fine now.”

The media portal further revealed that Elizabeth’s journey to stardom was not always smooth sailing. Reportedly, she had a “horrible” Game Of Thrones audition, panic attacks onset, and a battle not to overshare about her life. Elizabeth was last seen in the miniseries WandaVision in the main role.

Full House Cast

Full House is a popular show from the late 1980s and was the debut role of both Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. They played Michelle Tanner, the youngest of the three sisters. The show starred Candace Cameron, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Dae Coulier, Andrea Barber, and Lori Loughlin.