DWTS Creators Deny Taryn Manning's Claims Stating She Was Approached By Them Many Times

Earlier this week American Actor Taryn Manning made a surprising claim. Manning alleged that Dancing With the Stars producers had approached her 'many times' to be a contestant on the show. The Orange Is the New Black star claimed that she has a rather strange phobia which makes her believe that being on the show might make her, 'a has-been'. Hence, she turned down the opportunity multiple times. However, her claims backfired when a DWTS representative denied them. Read on to find out what happened.

What were Taryn Manning’s claims about DWTS?

According to a report by Daily Mail, the 41-year-old actor stated that she was a good dancer but did not want to be on the dance reality show, which had been running for 15 years now. However, a representative from the ABC show claimed, that the show had never approached her directly. The representative, who is unnamed, stated that at one point Manning’s representatives had tried to pitch her to the show. However, the plans did not pan out at all. The representative further added that Manning’s thoughts about the show’s contestants being "has-beens" seems to be her own projection onto talent that the show has cast. While the drama is still fresh and brewing, Taryn Manning has not yet replied to DWTS representative’s statement.

What is Taryn Manning up to these days?

Another report on The Wrap suggests that the 41-year-old Hustle star made headlines in August when she signed on to portray the title character in a new film entitled Karen. The film follows Manning's character Karen White who a Southern white woman, who often terrorizes her black neighbours. She has also shot promo footage for a new robot called Gita recently. Taryn Manning reportedly has a line up of upcoming projects, including Crabs in a Bucket alongside Jeremy Piven, The Gateway with Frank Grillo and Olivia Munn, Bobcat Moretti with Vivica A, Fox and The Latin From Manhattan with Jesse Metcalfe in the works.

DWTS Season 29: About the season

Dancing With the Stars season 29 started airing on ABC from September 14. The show airs every Monday at 8 PM EDT. The current cast of Dancing With the Stars contestants include Nelly, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean and Carole Baskin from the Netflix sensation Tiger King.

