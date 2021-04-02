Was Sara Haines Really A Part Of 'The Falcon And The Winter' Soldier Ep. 2? Find Out Here

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Episode 2 introduced its viewers to the henchmen of the antagonist of the limited series, namely The Flag Smashers. In addition to the same, it gave the watchers a sense of the equation that the titular characters will be seen sharing, up until the end of the series. But, a particular moment in the second episode of the same, namely The Star-Spangled Man, saw a certain real-life news reporter, Sara Haines, interviewing Wyatt Russel's US Agent Captain America. Since then, people have been wondering whether or not is it really Sara Haines in Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Read on to know more.

So, was Sara Haines really in MCU's The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

In order to answer that question, Sara Haines was truly a part of the limited series' second episode and was seen interviewing the United States' next official Captain America. She was seen quizzing Russel's US Agent Captain America regarding the responsibilities that have been bestowed upon him, courtesy the US Government and his new suit and shield. A video that includes some behind-the-scenes footage of the moments leading up to Sara Haines' debut in the MCU can be found below.

Sara Haines preparing for her scene in Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2:

Who is Sara Haines?

Sara Haines is an American journalist and TV host. She is best known for her role as the co-host of the ABC daytime talk shows The View and Strahan, Sara and Keke. Amongst the many shows she has appeared on, she has also been seen wearing the shoes of the host of a popular game show known as The Chase. She has also worked as a correspondent on Today, ABC News, and Good Morning America, which is front-lined by Robin Roberts.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was supposed to be one of the very first MCU Disney+ spinoff shows to be released by the makers, but the production of the same had to be put on halt due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result on the same, the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer WandaVision officially became the first show that inaugurated MCU's Phase 4. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which made its streaming debut on March 19th, stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first two episodes of the same, titled New World Order and The Star-Spangled Man are now available for streaming on DIsney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.