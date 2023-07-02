Zeeshan Ayyub features as a journalist in Hansal Mehta's Scoop. The limited series is based on Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison by Jigna Vora. It brings to light the nexus between politicians, journalists and gangsters.

In an interview with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, Zeeshan, who plays Imran, an idealist in a corrupted world, spoke about the makers' approach towards tackling a subject with potentially controversial elements.

3 things you need to know

Several titles in the recent past have been in the line of fire for misrepresenting a subject.

Zeeshan Ayyub’s Tandav courted controversy back in 2021 for a scene which was later changed.

In Scoop, there are overt references to the underworld and police-politician nexus.

No sense of fear of controversy: Zeeshan Ayyub on Scoop

Zeeshan is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, one of his scenes in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav landed in trouble for ‘hurting religious sentiments’. In it, he was dressed as lord Shiva as he spoke a dialogue about ‘azaadi’. Later, the scene was altered. While featuring in Scoop, did Zeeshan have any fear of controversy given its subject matter, especially its reference to the underworld and mafia in Mumbai?

(Zeeshan Ayyub plays journalist Imran in the latest web series Scoop | Image: Zeeshan Ayyub/Twitter)

Responding to this, he said, "I don't think there was going to be a controversy around this. It's quite clear. The show is inspired by a book. Most of the things are inspired and a lot of it is fiction which is added. The main thing was to communicate the story and the idea that the director wanted to talk about. Don't think there was any sense of fear that we will face any controversy."

Was asked not to mimic: Zeeshan Ayyub on preparing for Scoop

Scoop explores the world of media and journalism in depth. Its realistic nature received praise. Zeeshan garnered appreciation for his portrayal of Imran. The Raanjhanaa actor said that his character was a mix of ‘ many journalists over the years’ and he did not try to mimic anyone in particular.

(Zeeshan has been receiving praise for his role in Sccop, directed by Hansal Mehta | Image: Zeeshan Ayyub/Twitter)

"The idea was to keep the dignity and restraint. One of the briefs was that he should look human. My character Imran is central to the idea of Scoop. He talks about the basic idea of journalism so that people know how far the profession has come. Hansal (Mehta) sir told me to prepare the character through the script and not to copy or mimic anyone. It is a mix of many journalists over the years. It is our take on the kind of person he should be, the kind of respect he commands,” said the actor.