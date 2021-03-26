Wayne Che Yip Joins 'The Lord Of The Rings' Series To Direct Four Episodes

British-Chinese director Wayne Che Yip has been assigned to direct four episodes of the most anticipated The Lord Of The Rings series on Amazon Prime Video. The ensemble cast is currently shooting in New Zealand as Yip joins. He is continuing the work of Spanish director J.A. Bayona who was there to direct the series' first two episodes.

Wayne Che Yip joins LOTRonPrime

Amazon Studios took to their social media handle to welcome the British-Chinese director Wayne Che Yip on the sets of The Lord Of The Rings. Wayne has also directed the episodes of the upcoming epic fantasy series The Wheel Of Time of Amazon Studios. He is also known for his works in Utopia, Preacher, Hunter, and Doctor Who. Reportedly, Yip said that it is a true honour to be invited into J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay's world of Tolkien at Amazon Studios. He further said that he looks forward every day to work with the incredible team of The Lord Of The Rings in New Zealand to humbly contribute to the legacy. He addressed The Lord Of The Rings as one of the greatest stories ever told.

The official Instagram page of the series also welcomed their new director. They also wished Tolkien Reading Day to the director. The caption of the post read, 'From all of us on set here in New Zealand, wishing you a happy #TolkienReadingDay'.

Cast and fans of the anticipated series also welcomed the director. Cynthia Addai-Robinson commented 'So happy to have you Wayne! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰' on the post. Sophia Nomvete wrote 'Warmest of welcomes to our #LOTRonPrime family Wayne! So excited to have you on board!'.

Fans of the series are thoroughly excited. Many of them commented saying that they cannot wait for the series. Others even asked about the release date. Some expressed their excitement through emoticons and 'Let's go' comments.

Details about The Lord Of The Rings series

The movie is set in the middle earth's second age, before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord Of The Rings novels and films. The series cast both familiar and new faces including Robert Armayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Dylan Smith. The release date of The Lord Of The Rings series has not been announced yet.

Promo Image Source: Amazon Studio's Instagram

