'We Were Stuck...': The Mismatched Cast Talks About Delay In Release Due To COVID-19

Mismatched on Netflix conquered the hearts of the youth of the country in no time. Most of the young people were waiting for a show like that and when they got what they were asking for, the show received almost a cult-like following overnight. The cast of the show gained much fame and popularity owing and have become household names now. The Mismatched cast came together on the audio-only portal ClubHouse to speak about their experiences on the show and everything that transpired on the set while they were shooting for Season 1 of the show ahead of Season 2.

The Mismatched cast talks about casting and pandemic

When asked about the casting process of the show, each of the characters came out with really fun stories. The casting of the show was done by Panchami Gaveri. Kritika Bharadwaj shared her experience first.

"At the time when I heard about the audition for this Netflix show, I was finding it really difficult to go because I had taken a lot of leave from work and I did not want to take any more leave. I got a call from Panchami to send a video fast and I made an audition tape in my office and later heard I got selected. Abhinav Sharma said I knew Rohit Saraf was auditioning so I did not have much hope. I am so glad I still tried out and got the part I did. Prajakta Koli added I did not want to put myself through the ordeal of an audition so I was glad to be going to Japan and missing it but my flight got delayed and I could actually audition and I got the part. The same thing happened with Rohit Saraf."

When the director of the show, Akarsh Khurana, was asked about how promotions were affected, he said,

“When the pandemic struck we had already finished shooting. We were stuck in the post-production stage for the longest time because we could not move forward. But Netflix handled things beautifully. They were the pioneers in setting things in motion at a time when most people were stuck. It is true that the release got pushed owing to it and the cast missed out on the chance of getting together to promote the show but given everything we are very happy with how things turned out."

The talk ended with the team discussing how things had turned out for them and what could be expected from season 2 of the show. There was also a very fun interactive session where fans came together to talk to their celebrity crushes from the show. As the talk was concluding, the hosts announced that The Film Club India had received funding for the creation of a short film, the first of its kind in all of Asia.

