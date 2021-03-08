Web Series Announced On Delhi Cop Seema Dhaka's Life Who Rescued 76 Missing Children

Seema Dhaka is the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted out of turn for finding 76 missing children within a short span of three months. Now, a web series will be made to showcase the inspiring story of the lady cop. The rights for Seema Dhaka's web series has reportedly been acquired by Absolute Binge Entertainment, an upcoming production house that plans to make content-driven web series and films. Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement for Seema Dhaka's web series on his Twitter handle. Take a look at it here.

ANNOUNCEMENT... Absolute Binge Entertainment [ABE] acquires story rights of #Delhi cop #SeemaDhaka to make a web series... #Seema rescued 76 missing children in under three months... ABE is the subsidiary company of Absolute India Newspaper Group, owned by Yogendra Chaturvedi. pic.twitter.com/TpS6lTuWN6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2021

More about Seema Dhaka's case of rescuing 76 missing children

Absolute Binge Entertainment has announced that they will bankroll an upcoming project which will be based on Delhi cop Seema Dhaka's brave feat of rescuing 76 children in a span of three months, mostly between the age of 14-16 and reunited them with their families. After the feat, Dhaka (33) was promoted out of turn (OOT) to Assistant Sub-Inspector at Delhis' Samaypur Badli police station. The promotion came under the Asadharan Karya Puraskar incentive scheme announced by the city’s commissioner of police in August, last year according to an official statement release.

WHC Seema Dhaka is currently posted in the Outer North District. She has been granted Promotion out-of-turn by CP Delhi for recovery of 76 missing children in the last 3 months @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #WearAMask #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/NvX54FA0a6 — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 18, 2020

According to ANI, Seema Dhaka spoke about the production house acquiring the rights to her story saying Absolute Entertainment approached her to acquire the rights to make a web series based on her life. She added she was surprised when she got the announcement and said she wants the audience to see the struggles through which these 76 children and their families underwent. She also remarked that she would be glad if actors like Taapsee Pannu or Vidya Balan would essay her role in the web series.

Absolute Entertainment's head Yogendra Chaturvedi said about the web series that his production house aims to bring real life-based stories for the audience in the form of films or web series. He said they believe in the art of making good cinema with real life-based stories. He added that when the production team got to know about Seema Dhaka's story, they immediately approached her for story rights. After many creative discussions with the cop, she was convinced to give story rights. Now the production house will also soon be announcing the actor who will play the main lead.

