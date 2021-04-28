Web Series Like Jack Ryan You Must Watch If You Love Political Thrillers; Here's A List

Political thrillers are set against the backdrop of a political power struggle and include various legal plots, designed to give power to someone, while their opponents try to stop them. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an American political thriller series based on the characters from the fictional Ryanverse. The show received appreciation from the audience and has been renewed for the third season. Here are some other political thrillers web series like Jack Ryan, to watch if you love political thrillers.

Weekend Watch: Political thrillers like Jack Ryan

The Americans

The Americans is a political spy thriller created by Joe Weisberg. The show is set during the Cold War and followers two Soviet KGB Intelligence officers posing as an American couple. The show also explores the conflict between Washington’s FBI office and the KGB Rezidentura by following the perspectives of agents on both sides. It stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and Maximiliano Hernández in the lead roles.

The Widow

The Widow is another drama series based on a political plot. It stars Kate Beckinsale as a woman who believes that her husband was killed in a plane crash three years earlier but then discovers that he is still alive in the Congo when she spots him on a news channel. She then moves to Africa to uncover the truth and the show then covers violence as well as corruption.

Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor is an American political thriller drama created by David Guggenheim. The show stars Kiefer Sutherland as an American academic who is the designated survivor for the State of the Union address. He suddenly ascends from the position of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to President of the United States after an explosion kills everyone ahead of him in the presidential line of succession.

House of Cards

Starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright along with an ensemble cast, House of Cards is a political thriller series. It follows the story of Congressman Frank Underwood a Democrat from South Carolina's 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip, and his equally ambitious wife Claire Underwood. House of cards deals with themes of ruthless pragmatism, manipulation, betrayal, and power

Quantico

Quantico is one of the most popular political thriller series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis with an ensemble cast. The show was renewed for three seasons and followed a group of young FBI recruits travel to the Quantico base in Virginia to receive training to become special agents. Unfortunately, some of them possess secrets unknown to others.

(Image Source: Still from the show The Americans)