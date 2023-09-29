Web Series Streaming In October: Kaala Paani, Loki 2, Mumbai Diaries 2

Quick links:
The Korean Netflix series Doona will show Bae Suzy pairing up alongside Yang Se-jong in a captivating series about love, friendship and pain. It premieres on October 20.
The highly-anticipated season 2 of Loki will feature Tom Hiddleston's titular character trying to deal with the consequences of unleashing Kang the Conqueror. It premieres on Hotstar on Oct 5.
The second season of Mumbai Diaries features Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma and more. It focusses on the Mumbai floods and how doctors saved lives. It premieres on Prime Video on October 6.
The modern re-telling of the Arsène Lupin classic French story, Lupin season 3 will premiere on October 5 on Netflix.
Sultan of Delhi is an upcoming action-thriller which is set in the 1960s. It is an adaptation of Arnab Ray's Sultan of Delhi: Ascension and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 13.
Netflix horror series The Fall of the House of Usher comes from horror director Mike Flanagan. It's based on the Stephen King novel of the same name and will premiere on October 12 on Netflix.
David Beckham's four-part docuseries will focus on the footballer's career, growth and legacy. It will premiere on October 4.