'WeCrashed': Trailer Of Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto's Upcoming Series Is Out; Watch

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are collaborating for the first time for Apple TV+'s upcoming series, WeCrashed. AppleTV+ has released the first trailer for the forthcoming eight-episode drama. The story is based on the Wondery podcast series, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. It depicts the real-life story of the important startups and the investors behind its swift demise in recent history.

WeCrashed trailer out

The trailer's description reads, "A love story worth $47 billion". The trailer starts with Rebekah telling Adam, "What do you care about, When were you happiest? Make a business out of that feeling." Leto's character pitched, "The future of work looks different", Hathaway's character, Rebekah added, "We're selling an experience." The series was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crivello with Leto and Hathaway serving as executive producers. It will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who has helmed Crazy Stupid Love and This is Us. The first three episodes of WeCrashed will be premiered on March 18 on Apple TV+, while the next five episodes are said to be released in weekly instalments each Friday through April 22. Watch the trailer:

In the web series, Leto will play Adam Neumann, the Israeli "supernova" who founded WeWork -- a co-working startup that was, at one time, valued at $47 billion with Kyle Marvin, who will play the character of Miguel McKelvey. The trailer clarifies that the story is about the partnership between Adam and his wife, Rebekah. In the trailer, a reporter asks Rebekah, played by Hathaway, "Are you a maverick or a muse?". Answering it, she said, "merely a muse, but later confesses that one of her goals is to be featured in Vanity Fair".

More on Anne Jacqueline Hathaway & Jared Leto

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway has received various accolades including an Academy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. She is one of the world's highest-paid actors and her films have grossed over $6.8 billion worldwide. Not only this, Anne also got appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2009. Her films include Bride Wars (2009), Valentine's Day (2010) and Love & Other Drugs (2010), Wonderland (2010), The Intern (2015), Interstellar (2014), Ocean's 8 (2018), The Hustle (2019), and more. Jared Leto is known for his roles in Dream (2000), Panic Room (2002), Alexander (2004), Lord of War (2005), Lonely Hearts (2006), Chapter 27 (2007), and Mr. Nobody (2009), and more.

Image: Twitter/@best of jared leto