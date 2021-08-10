'Wedding Crashers' Vince Vaughn To Star In Apple TV Drama 'Bad Monkey' By Bill Lawrence

Vince Vaughn will be starring in the Apple drama 'Bad Monkey' by Bill Lawrence. ‘Bad Monkey’, is a drama penned by ‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator Bill Lawrence. The drama has received a series order from Apple TV Plus. ‘Wedding Crashers’ star Vince Vaughn is all set to be headlining the show. As per reports, the drama series is based on a novel by Carl Hiaasen. The novel was released in 2013 and is named Bad Monkey as well.

Vince Vaughn to star in Apple drama by Bill Lawrence, 'Bad Monkey'

Vaughn will be playing the character of Andrew Yancy in the show. The character is a one-time detective demoted to a restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. "A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey," reads the official logline of the show. Lawrence is writing the series and will also be serving as executive producer under his Doozer Productions banner. Vaughn will also executive produce along with being a part of the star cast. Warner Bros Television will produce for Apple. Lawrence is under an overall deal at Warner Bros Television. Bad Monkey will be the second series that Lawrence has at Apple. ‘Ted Lasso’ starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, recently dropped its second season on the platform.

The Plot of novel Bad Monkey by Carl Hiaasen

The plot for the book by Carl Hiaasen starts with the information that the protagonist, Andrew Yancy has a human arm in his freezer. The reason for this is not revealed at first. Yancy has to negotiate an obstacle course of wildly unpredictable events in the book. He is accompanied by several characters similar to him. Some of the characters his story intertwines with are his just-ex lover, a hot-blooded fugitive from Kansas, the twitchy widow of the frozen arm, two avariciously optimistic real-estate speculators, the Bahamian voodoo witch known as the Dragon Queen, Yancy's new true love, a kinky coroner, and the ‘bad monkey’.

