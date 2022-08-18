Jenna Ortega, who played her biggest role in this year’s Scream sequel will soon be seen in Netflix's spin-off series of The Addams Family-- Wednesday.

Recently, Netflix in a trailer has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega, who stars as 'spooky' Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega plays the role of the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams in the 'Addams Family' spinoff.

Wednesday teaser out: Jenna Ortega shines as 'spooky' Wednesday Addams

The supernatural detective show, directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, will release later this year. The first season will show Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability and solve the murder mystery that her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago. In a teaser, Zeta-Jones and Guzman appear loved up as members of the Addams family, driving Wednesday to Nevermore Academy after she was removed from eight schools in five years.

Further, in the next scene, Wednesday was seen announcing to a swimming pool full of bullies that she is going to release hungry piranhas into the waters, and said, “The only person who gets to torture my brother is me”. In the teaser, Gomez (Guzman) is heard telling Wednesday, “You will love Nevermore. It is a magical place where I met your mother. Fell in love". Zeta-Jones, in long black hair, pale skin, and black lipstick, added, “Finally you will among peers who understand you. Maybe even make some friends.”

Take a look:

(Image: @wednesdaynetflix/Instagram)