'Welcome To The Blumhouse' Final Four Movies In The Eight-movie Genre Anthology Revealed!

Amazon Studio has collaborated with Blumhouse in order to provide eight new horror movies to its Prime Video subscribers. These movies are divided into two parts, and recently Amazon Prime Video has revealed The Manor, Black as Night, Madres and Bingo to be the final four movies in the eight-movie genre anthology. These movies will be debuting on the streaming platform in 2021. Read further ahead to know all about the quartet.

Also Read | Rebecca Cast 2020: Know Who Starred In This Horror-thriller Movie

Welcome to the Blumhouse’s upcoming horror movies

According to reports from Deadline, Jennifer Salke, the Head of Amazon Studios has said that coming off the successful launch of the first four movies of the eight-movie program, has surpassed their expectations. They are very excited to be revealing the next chapter that will be coming in 2021. She said that the spine-tingling, edge-of-your-seat thrills will be continuing in the next collection of titles is sure to entertain, surprise and shock their global customers. According to the same daily, Jeremy Gold, the president of Blumhouse Television has said that they’re thrilled to see how the viewers and audience around the world have responded to the movies under the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" banner. They couldn’t be prouder of the work of the talented moviemakers, cast, and crew members of all the movies. They’re excited to introduce the next wave of movies and the incredible moviemakers at their helm.

Very similar to the first four movies of the project, the banner continues with their legacy. The banner has made these movies the first-ever project of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video that are thematically connected. Here is all about the Welcome to the Blumhouse’s inclusive genre thrillers, that are the final four movies and the talent behind them.

The Manor

The Manor is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn. The movie cast Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane as the lead characters. The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King, and Richard J Bosner.

Also Read | How To Use Spirit Box In Phasmophobia? Know More About The Psychological Horror Game

Black as Night

Black as Night is written by Sherman Payne. The movie is directed by Maritte Lee Go. The movie cast Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, and Frankie Smith as the lead characters. The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina, and Guy Stodel.

Also Read | Butterfly Kisses Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Horror Film?

Madres

Madres is written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione. The movie is directed by debutant feature director Ryan Zaragoza. The movie cast Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo as the lead characters. The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sanjay Sharma, and Matthew Myers.

Also Read | Patrick Wilson Set To Direct The Fifth Installment Of The Horror Franchise 'Insidious'

Bingo

Bingo is co-written by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear. The movie is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero. The plot of the film revolves around a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who live together and refuse to be gentrified. The cast of the movie has not officially been announced yet. The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, and Raynor Shima.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.