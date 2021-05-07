'West Side Story': Rita Moreno On Playing A Different Role In Steven Spielberg's Remake

Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story is soon going to release in theatres. Hollywood actor Rita Moreno who starred in the original movie will be returning in the remake in a new role. Rita Moreno in West Side Story 1961 played the role of Anita and also bagged the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for the same. The actor revealed that she plays an equally important role in the new version.

Rita Moreno says West Side Story remake does things the original "should have"

Talking about the upcoming movie for the TCM Classic Film Festival at an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the original West Side Story film which released in 1961, Rita Moreno teased about what's to come in the newest version. According to Entertainment Tonight, the One Day at a Time star revealed that her role in the remake is based on Doc, the drug store owner which was played by Ned Glass in the original movie. The actor shared that she plays the role of Doc's widow, Valentina in the 2021 remake. The 89-year-old actor further added that the viewers are in for a surprise in the remake as there are things that are done in this movie that weren't in the 1961 movie.

George Chakiris who was a part of the West Side Story cast in 1961 was also a part of the TCM Film Festival and joined in the interview. George who played the Shark gang's leader, Bernardo in the original said that he felt a sense of relief when he learnt that Steven Spielberg is breathing new life into the movie. He further added that he expects nothing but the best from the remake and cannot wait to watch it. He also said that he hopes the audience will respect both films for their cultural impact.

A look at West Side Story movie cast

Slated to release on December 10, 2021, Steven Spielberg's movie stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the lead as Tony and Maria along with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James.

