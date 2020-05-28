'Westworld' Season 3 Review: Here's Why Season 3 Might Disappoint You

Westworld is the latest series produced by HBO that dives into a technologically driven world. This HBO series debuted in 2016 and since then has garnered millions of fans across the globe. This science-fiction series has created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and has been written and directed by Michael Crichton. Westworld is based on the 1973 film of the same name. Westworld debuted its season 3 on March 15, 2020, and can be streamed on Netflix.

Westworld Season 3 review: Everything you need to know

The Plot of Westworld Season 3

HBO’s Westworld as mentioned earlier is based on 1973 film of the same. Westworld Season 3 continues right where season 2 ended. It follows the dystopian world’s storyline three months after the events in Season 2. Dolores has escaped the Westworld along with a few processing cores including Bernard’s. She also develops a relationship with Caleb. But this relationship comes with her realising how artificial beings and low-class humans are treated badly in the outside world.

The Good aspects of Westworld Season 3

Westworld Season 3 review would be incomplete without talking about the show’s stunning visuals. Season 3 once again manages to create a dystopia that not only supports the show’s storyline but also makes it believable to the audience. The creation of fascist Italy during World War II where Maeve finds herself shows how her character has developed over the course of the series. William’s visions about his daughters Emily and Dolores also give us a glimpse into his life after he escapes Westworld. These various storylines justify how Engerraund Serac plays a major role in the Westworld as well as the real world.

The underwhelming aspects of Westworld Season 3

Westworld Season 3 seems to have quite a lot of unnecessary details. A replicated host is an example of this. A replicated host i.e. a copycat version of human being seems to be unnecessary since the storyline is already dealing with Westworld and the real human world. The last episode season 3 did have a highlight in the form of the genre. But this drug did not have much role to play and hence was not explored the way it should have been.

The Final Verdict of Westworld Season 3

Westworld Season 3 held huge potential during its first few episodes but soon the season loses its grip as the episodes progress. Although the genre seemed to be a way to revive it as the plot spiralled, that did not happen. Westworld season 3 had the potential for some great plot twists but that did not take place since enough clues were not given its previous seasons.

Rating: 3/5

