'What Are The Odds' Actor Karanvir Is 'overwhelmed' By Positive Response From Audience

What Are the Odds is a light-hearted movie about two teenagers who are forced to spend a day together. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from all nooks and corners. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Karanvir Malhotra and Yashaswini Dayama opened up about their experience while shooting for the film and the positive response it has been receiving.

Karanvir Malhotra, who portrayed the character of a school head boy in the film, revealed that he did not expect this kind of overwhelmingly positive response for What Are the Odds. The actor said that he has got a more positive response after doing one indie film than he got from two major TV shows. Karanvir Malhotra has appeared in shows like Selection Day and The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye.

"The response that we are getting, specially from the audience, it is overwhelming. To be honest, I have not seen a response like after doing two major shows that I’m getting after doing one independent film. I mean what are the odds?! I was not expecting this because there are so many shows and so many films on Netflix. We are trending on number 4 and a big budget film like Malang is three spots away from our film. That really shows how people are relating to the film. I think that is the biggest thing, more than criticism, more than the stars, more than anything- it is about how someone can relate to the film. I’m not trying to talk very high about my film but it is sweet when I receive messages from people saying that during the lockdown, the film brought them a smile for one and a half hour. It is a simple and happy film which people can enjoy."

Details about the film

What are the Odds is an Indian drama film directed by Megha Ramaswamy, starring Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in the pivotal roles. The movie has been well received by critics and fans alike with many praising the lead cast’s acting and the story of the film. The plot of the film follows Vivek and Ashwin, who are forced to spend a day together due to strange and chaotic circumstances.

