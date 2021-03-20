What Can We Expect From 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 2?

The makers recently released the first episode of the much-awaited action adventure, drama mini-series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast stars Daniel Brühl, Desmond Chiam, and John Gettier in lead roles. While the first episode has opened to a great response, fans have been waiting for the release of Episode 2 as soon as possible. Here's what one can expect from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 2.

The revelation of the new Captain America revealed at the end of the episode is one of the interesting aspects. It would be intriguing to see how this cliffhanger would be solved in the second episode. The second episode can also see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up for the first time. One question which can also be answered in the second episode is what's up with The Flag Smashers. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2 release is scheduled for March 26, 2021.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will only be six episodes long. Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, and Daniel Brühl are among the cast members of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues the events in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The narrative continues after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, respectively. Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Wyatt Russell, among others are also seen in supporting roles in the mini-series. It is a part of the fourth phase of MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes shortly after WandaVision finished airing.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 highlights

The first episode of the miniseries ended with a cliffhanger with the reveal of the new Captain America. The show also left the fans guessing about the upcoming storyline. The episode scored a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and dozens of four or five-star reviews from critics and fans alike. Marvel has stuck to its formula of revealing one layer after another for its shows and that has once again struck a chord with the fans.