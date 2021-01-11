What Did Miri Do In Back To Life? Why Was Miri In Prison? Read Details

Back To Life is one of the most popular British series among the fans of dark comedy. The show is about Miri who has been released from prison after serving 19 years of her sentence. Ever since the show has been available to stream on Netflix, a number of fans of the show have been searching “what did Miri do in Back to Life” or “What crime did Miri commit”. So here is information on why was Miri in prison, read on.

What did Miri do in Back to Life?

Throughout the series, shots of the Abbott Cliff are shown. The series shows that the cliff is the place where Miri committed a crime. However, it is only in the last episode that it is revealed, what did Miri do in Back to Life that she had to go to prison.

Miri was sent to prison for she had murdered her friend when they were teenagers.

Why did Miri kill her friend?

In the final episode of the first season, it is revealed that Miri and her friend Lara had a dispute caused by a misunderstanding. Apparently, their mutual friend Mandy was in a relationship with Lara’s father. But Mandy made Lara believed that it is Miri who is in a relationship with her father when they were 18 years of age. So Lara confronted Miri and that led to a fight between the two. In the fight, Lara ended up losing her life. When Miri and Lara got into a fight, they got physical. Miri pushed Lara away from her. However, that led to Lara falling off of the cliff, resulting in her death.

Plot of 'Back to Life'

The plot of the series Back to Life revolves around a woman named Miri who is released from prison. She enters the society a serving 18 years in prison for a heinous crime she committed as a teenager. After getting released from prison, Miri tries to move on from her dark and conflicted past. However, her neighbours have not forgotten what she did years ago.

Cast details

The show is directed by Christopher Sweeney. The show stars Daisy Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar and Jo Martin. the show is available to watch on Netflix.

