What Did Sharon Osbourne Exactly Say Defending Piers Morgan's Remarks On Meghan Markle?

One of the longest-running CBS talk shows, The Talk has taken a brief break after host Sharon Osbourne's heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood over defending Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle made a huge controversy. The makers of the CBS show cancelled its live shows for Monday and Tuesday over The Talk controversy. However, do you know what did Sharon Osbourne say? or what did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle? If not, read on to know about the entire controversy in detail.

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

On March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, wherein the couple made some shocking revelations about The Royals and The Royal Family. During her explosive conversation with Oprah, Meghan spoke about her struggles with mental health and revealed she "didn't want to be alive anymore". However, on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, host Piers Morgan took a dig at the Duchess of Sussex by saying that he "didn't believe a word" Meghan said in the much-talked-about interview. Piers also went on to add saying he wouldn't believe it if Prince Harry's beloved wife read a weather report.

What did Sharon Osbourne say that led to The Talk on hiatus?

On March 10, Sharon Osbourne had come to friend Piers Morgan's defence following the backlash he received over controversial remarks on Meghan Markle's statement about her mental health issues. The 68-year-old had tweeted writing, "@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth." Later, on last Wednesday's episode of The Talk, Sharon also went on to defend the Good Morning Britain host in a heated argument with co-host, Sheryl Underwood.

After garnering a lot of flak by netizens over The Talk controversy for being called "racist", the ex America's Got Talent judge issued a public apology on her Twitter handle. An excerpt from her apology read, "To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist to take over".

Take a look: