What Does 'M.O.D.O.K'. Stand For? Know The Meaning Of Marvel's Supervillain Name

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is a recently released adult animated stop motion series. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, it shows the supervillain struggling to handle his business and family, a comic take on the baddie. As the show premieres on Hulu, what does M.O.D.O.K. stand for has become a rising question. Know the meaning and more details.

What does M.O.D.O.K. stand for?

The Marvel comics fictional character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The acronym of M.O.D.O.K. is; Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. The M could also mean Mobile or Mechanized. The character first has a cameo appearance in Tales of Suspense #93 published in 1967, with his full feature being the next issue in the same year. He has battled Captain America, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and Doctor Doom on several occasions in the comics. He is said to have the world's largest brain, giving him supreme intelligence. His other abilities include enhanced intuition, information storage and retrieval, pattern solving, leaser beam, and more.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu

The recently aired series shows the egomaniacal super-villain struggling to maintain control of his evil organization after it is bought by a multinational tech company, all while juggling the needs of his demanding family. The debut season consists of 10 episodes each having a run time of around 23-25 minutes. It is set as a science fiction superhero sitcom.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. voice cast has Patton Oswalt (Young Adult) as the titular character George Tarleton. Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) voices the supervillain’s wife, Jodie Tarleton. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) is his socially awkward 12-year-old son, Lou Tarleton. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is the main character’s popular 17-year-old daughter, Melissa Tarleton.

Wendi McLendon-Covey voices Monica Rappaccini, M.O.D.O.K. workplace arch-nemesis whom he is forced to work with. Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary is also part of the animated series. The guest stars on the show are Jonn Hamm as Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg as the supervillain Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion as superhero Wonder Man, and Bill Hader as The Leader, and Angar the Screamer.

