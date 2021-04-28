'What Drives Us' Trailer Review; Dave Grohl Calls It A 'love Letter To Every Musician'

Foo Fighters have just released their new album Medicine at Midnight. They are now gearing up for the release of Dave Grohl's What Drives Us, which is a documentary releasing on April 30, 2021. The documentary comprises several interviews and recorded tapes of rock bands' journey from the bottom up.

Dave Grohl's What Drives Us trailer review

Dave Grohl has once again turned to documentary filmmaking with Foo Fighters' upcoming documentary What Drives Us. Previously, he had donned the filmmaker's hat for Sound City and Sonic Highways. The trailer of What Drives Us features a series of one-liners from interviews with members of rock bands like Red Hot Chilli Peppers, AC/DC, Aerosmith, The Beatles, U2, to name a few. The trailer for What Drives Us begins with the electric guitar riff that is often synonymous with rock music.

In Dave Grohl's words, the documentary is "a love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music." This documentary is Dave and every musicians' answer to the ultimate questions - What drives them to make music? It covers over two decades' worth of footage from several concerts. The trailer for Dave Grohl's What Drives Us promises a sneak peek into the minds of these rock stars who have given their all, and are still giving their all to music.

The trailer was released on April 12, 2021. Fans have given their positive reviews to the trailers. They also expressed their excitement to see the full documentary, which is releasing on Amazon Prime Video outside of the US.

That looks like it will be really good — R8 Gouda (@R8Gouda) April 12, 2021

The most exciting thing all year â¤ï¸ — jane packer (@mrsjp) April 12, 2021

ah, just what i needed... more Foo Fighters ðŸ¤Ÿ — tomaschino5000 (@tomaschino5000) April 12, 2021

A little about Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington. It was formed by Dave Grohl in 1994. The group has won 12 Grammy awards, including the Best Rock Album award four times. The band has released ten studio albums so far, the latest being Medicine at Midnight. Dave Grohl is the lead vocalist in the band and has also written and composed several songs for the band. Recently, he released a single Nausea with his daughter Violet Grohl.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Foo Fighters Instagram)