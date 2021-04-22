What Happened Between Cheryl Burke And Ian Ziering? Here's All You Need To Know

Cheryl Stephanie Burke is a professional dancer on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, where she was the first female professional to win the competition and the first professional to win it twice and consecutively. The actor recently made headlines as she wanted to "make amends" with former Dancing with the Stars partner Ian Ziering. Talking about the same, here’s a look at What happened between Cheryl Burke and Ian Ziering.

A look at Cheryl Burke's controversy

During Season 4 of the competition, which aired in 2007, Burke and Ziering were partners. The duo advanced to the final four before being eliminated. According to People, In the year 2016, Burke made several "nasty" remarks about Ziering, 57, referring to him as her "least favourite" pairing and claiming that working with him in 2007 "made me want to slit my wrists." She later apologised for her choice of words at the time, but not to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor. Cheryl also recalled at the time that she had requested that the executives have them removed from the hit show prematurely.

Cheryl Burke apologises to Ian Ziering

Burke discussed her previous controversial comments on a recent episode of the Pretty Messed Up podcast. Cheryl Burke recently stated on the podcast that the one thing she truly regrets and wishes to make amends with is Ian Ziering. She admitted that she was completely out of line a few years ago and revealed that she had done a podcast where she was asked who her favourite partner was and who she despised the most, to which she had responded by taking Ian's name.

Cheryl Burke apologised to Ian Ziering, saying she was sorry for being so inconsiderate and just trying to get a reaction by making Ian her punching bag. Cheryl Burke stated that she took her comments to the next level of nastiness and that she is here to publicly apologise to Ian and his family. She went on to say that she had lost a lot of respect for herself and that it still haunts her to this day.

