What Happened Between Piers Morgan And Meghan Markle? Find Out

It is no secret that British TV presenter Piers Morgan is not a huge fan of Meghan Markle. While many people have seen the 55-year-old taking jabs at Meghan and Prince Harry, however, a lot of them don’t know that Meghan and Piers used to be friends. The situation between Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan can barely be referred to as a feud, as Markle has never replied to any of Morgan’s criticisms. However, recently things turned gnarly when the ‘feud of sorts’ between the two came to a head, culminating in the British TV host’s resignation from Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, March 9. Find out what happened between Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle.

What happened between Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan was one of the few people who were enraged after watching the interview that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave Oprah. While the interview saw an outpouring of support for the former royals on social media, it clearly pushed the buttons of many people too. Morgan, who is often seen bashing every move that Meghan makes on his show Good Morning Britain, was taken to task on air on Tuesday for dissing Markle’s confession that she was suicidal.

Piers Morgan walks off set

Fans on social media were outraged when Morgan said “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report” on the show. Morgan walked out of his own show after his colleague Alex Beresford called him out for slamming Meghan Markle after her Oprah Interview.

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle relationship

According to an interview Morgan gave on The Late Late Show in Britain, the duo became friendly in 2015 when Morgan followed Meghan and her fellow Suits stars on Twitter. He revealed that they met in a pub in London near Kensington shortly after their Twitter exchange and Meghan then reportedly headed off to a party where she met her future husband, Prince Harry. Morgan alleged on the show that Meghan stopped replying to his messages shortly after meeting Prince Harry. The Broadcaster stated in his interview on the show that he had gotten so friendly with the Suits cast that Meghan would sometimes send him early copies of the episodes that were yet to be released.

The 55-year-old went on to take his first jab at Meghan in that interview calling her “a social climber of sorts.” Although Markle has not replied to any of Morgan’s jabs over the years, in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, the pair stated that the jabs taken by British media, that sometimes had colonial undertones, was one of the major reasons that the pair decided to leave the UK and move to North America.

Here's how fans on social media reacted

"Piers Morgan is such a baby... someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he's going to be." @StephenAtHome — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 10, 2021

So sad to see Piers Morgan is gone. He was a rare beacon of sexism, aggression and bullying in a world where most of that has been eradicated. We bust a gut trying to save rare species of spider for Gods sake but white angry, prejudiced, entitled men? No one seems to care. — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) March 10, 2021

Piers Morgan: “I don’t believe the royal family could be racist”



The Royal Family: pic.twitter.com/QMUS6sogM2 — jake (@sohappyimsad) March 10, 2021

