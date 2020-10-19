What Happened In The Episode 4 Of 'The Trouble With Maggie Cole'? Find Out

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is a comedy-drama directed by Ben Gregor and written by Mark Brotherhood. It stars Dawn French in the role of Maggie Cole as well as Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson, Emily Reid and Gwyneth Keyworth. Here’s what happened in the fourth episode of The Trouble with Maggie Cole. The show's first episode premiered on British television network ITV on March 4, 2020.

What happened in Episode 4 of The Trouble with Maggie Cole?

In episode 4 of The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Maggie remains unaware of secrets in her own family. The previous episode ended with Jamie announcing that he was going to become a father, however, he is worried about a secret from his past which is known to Peter but Maggie is not known to it. The fourth episode starts with Maggie’s husband Peter, who is a headmaster, putting pressure on Alex to repay his debts. Alex resorts to scratchcards to try and win the money he needs to pay off his debts. He then thinks about the conversation with Neil and realises where his money had gone.

Maggie continues to seek amends with her neighbours. In the process, she also makes a horrifying discovery in a confrontation with Roxanna. On the other hand, Marcus and Jill’s relationship grows as Marcus accompanies her to the planning meeting at the village hall for the village celebrations. Maggie and Peter take a walk on the beach and she tells him about making amends with Emil and Roxy. A phone notification reminds Maggie about the town planning meeting and she insists to go even though Peter had thought they’d agree not to. Maggie then calls Jamie and Becka to tell them that she wants them to go too.

Jill starts the meeting and everyone in the audience gets a notification on their phone. As Jill loses control of the crowd, Maggie and Peter arrive for the meeting. Before they go in, Peter receives a call from Karen and he doesn't answer it. Getting everyone’s attention, Jill then realises that a story is broken about Maggie. The headline refers to Maggie’s family secret and features a picture of her with Jamie along with a story talking about his violent past. As Maggie enters the room, everyone becomes silent and she sees the story up on the projector. Maggie claims that the story isn't true and when she asks Peter to support her, he suggests to leave.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole plot

The series originally premiered on March 4, 2020, in the UK on ITV and then later in the Netherlands on July 28, 2020. It made its US debut on PBS on October 18, 2020. It chronicles the events that occur after a radio journalist named Maggi Cole decides to gossip idly without thinking about its consequences. Her actions end up going out of control and affecting people's lives in the close-knit community of the fishing village of Thurlbury.

