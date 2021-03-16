What Happened On After The Final Rose? Matt Talks About His Split From Rachael & More

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor has finally come to an end, after a roller coaster of controversies. Being the first season of the show to feature a Black Bachelor, season 25 of the show had already grabbed a lot of attention. However, the way this season played out left many fans shocked and even disappointed with not only the contestants but with Matt himself. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve had already rightly predicted that the winner of Matt’s season was going to be the 24-year-old Graphic Designer Rachael Kirkconnell. However, the whirlwind season saw the front runner being surrounded by a sea of controversies. Find out What happened on After the Final Rose?

What happened on After the Final Rose?

New Host replaces Chris Harrison

After the Final Rose is a tell-all show that happens after every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. One of the things that were unique about Matt James’ season of After the final rose was that there was a new host. Emmanuel Acho was chosen as After the Final Rose host for this season after Chris Harrison had to step away following his controversial interview with ExtraTV’s Rachel Lindsay where Harrison had tried to justify Rachael Kirkconnell’s actions.

Michelle Young talks to Matt

This year After the Final Rose had no audience and Acho was seen sitting where every season it used to Chris Harrison. One of the earliest contestants to be featured on the episode was Michelle Young. After Matt broke up with Michelle on the season, she left Pennsylvania where the show was being shot. Michelle revealed to Acho that Matt refused to have a conversation with her after the two broke up. Michelle revealed that she was blindsided by the breakup and wanted to talk to Matt because she needed closure. Michelle also addressed Rachael’s antebellum party controversy. Finally, it was Matt’s time to step up and talk. Matt apologized to Michelle for his actions. He also praised Michelle for how gracefully she handled the season.

Matt James explains what happened between him and Rachael

Matt revealed that when he had heard about Rachael antebellum themed party, he hoped that it would just see online hogwash. However, as more and more things from Rachael’s past started to unravel, according to Matt he realized that Rachael did not understand what it means to be a black man in America. Hence he decided to take a step back from the relationship. Matt then discussed the same things with Rachael, with whom he had a genuine conversation in front of Acho.

Rachael takes accountability for her actions

Many fans praised Acho for asking hard-hitting and direct questions to Rachael when he had a one on one chat with her. Rachael said, the last few months have been hard for her, but "I don't wanna sit here and victimize myself." Acho then featured the Antebellum party pics of Rachael on the screen asking "When you look at that photo, what do you see?" asks Acho. Rachael says she sees someone who was living in ignorance. "I never once asked myself at any point, like, 'What's the tradition behind this? What does this represent? Why do we wear those dresses?'" She then said, "I didn't know the better defence, I never took the time to make that connection."

Michelle and Katie are the new Bachelorettes

Finally, Michelle and Katie both arrived on the stage. Acho announced that the two would be the new Bachelorettes with each of them getting an individual season each. Michelle said that she believed that this process of finding love by setting outside distractions aside can really work if done right.

Image Source: Still from After The Final Rose (ABC)